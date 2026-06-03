Sea Pines Circle Immediate Care Welcomes Emre Caglayan, PA-C

Emre Caglayan, PA-C Sea Joins Pines Circle Immediate Care

Board-certified Physician Assistant with nearly a decade of orthopedic and sports medicine experience joins the Hilton Head Island urgent care team.

Emre’s strong clinical foundation, combined with his approachable demeanor and genuine compassion, enables him to connect easily with patients and deliver excellent care.” — Sea Pines Circle Immediate Care

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Emre Caglayan, PA-C , a board-certified Physician Assistant with specialized training in orthopedics and sports medicine, has joined Sea Pines Circle Immediate Care as the newest member of its urgent care team. Caglayan began seeing patients at the clinic in April 2026. Read the welcome blog post for more on his background and what patients can expect.Caglayan brings nearly nine years of orthopedic practice experience, most recently at BOSS Orthopedics across multiple Lowcountry locations. His clinical background spans internal medicine, surgery, pediatrics, emergency medicine, behavioral medicine, obstetrics and gynecology, and primary care, giving him the range of urgent care demands.He is one of the few urgent care providers on Hilton Head Island trained in musculoskeletal ultrasound, which allows him to examine joints in real time, detect inflammation such as joint effusions, and guide targeted injections for conditions including tennis elbow and rotator cuff tendonitis. Patients managing arthritis and chronic inflammation who previously saw Caglayan at his orthopedic practice can now find him at 2 Greenwood Dr, Suite C, Hilton Head Island , with no appointment needed.About Emre Caglayan, PA-CCaglayan holds three degrees: a Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies from South University in Savannah, GA (graduated with honors, 2015); a Master of Science in Sports Medicine from Armstrong Atlantic State University (2011); and a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Wofford College (2008). He is board-certified as a Physician Assistant and holds active membership in the American Association of Physician Assistants (AAPA), the South Carolina Association of Physician Assistants (SCAPA), and the American Heart Association (AHA).His clinical expertise includes urgent care, orthopedic and sports medicine injuries, emergency medicine, internal medicine, pediatrics, X-ray interpretation, laboratory diagnostics, medication management, musculoskeletal ultrasound, joint injections, and arthritis and inflammation care.About Sea Pines Circle Immediate CareSea Pines Circle Immediate Care is a locally owned urgent care clinic in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, founded and led by board-certified Emergency Medicine Physicians. Open seven days a week with no appointment required, the clinic has served the Hilton Head community for over nine years as a high-quality alternative to the emergency department.The clinic’s providers bring more than 50 years of combined clinical experience across emergency medicine, family medicine, occupational health, orthopedics, and urgent care. On-site X-ray and laboratory services allow the team to diagnose and treat a wide range of conditions without the cost or wait time of an emergency room visit. Sea Pines Circle Immediate Care accepts most major insurance plans and offers the most competitive self-pay rates on Hilton Head Island.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.