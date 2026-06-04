TENEX.ai Appoints Richard Rogers as Chief Marketing Officer to Accelerate Global Growth

Seasoned Cybersecurity and AI Marketing Executive to Drive Category Leadership and Expand Enterprise Demand

The SOC is being fundamentally rebuilt around AI, and TENEX is helping organizations of any size make that transition.” — Rich Rogers - TENEX.ai CMO

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TENEX.ai, the first AI‑native, human‑led SOC that triages every alert and investigates every threat, today announced the appointment of Richard Rogers as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Rogers joins TENEX at a pivotal moment as the company continues to define and lead the AI‑native SOC category and expand its global footprint.Rogers brings more than 25 years of global leadership across cybersecurity, AI, cloud, and enterprise software. Most recently, he served as CMO at ExtraHop, where he helped scale the company’s Network Detection and Response (NDR) business and expand its global enterprise footprint. Prior to ExtraHop, Rogers led Startup Marketing globally for AWS, built and scaled global field and channel marketing at Palo Alto Networks, and held senior leadership roles at SAP, Oracle, Veritas, Symantec, and KPMG. He also currently serves as an Operating Partner at Crosspoint Capital Partners, where he supports high‑growth cybersecurity companies on operational excellence and go‑to‑market strategy.“Richard is one of the most accomplished marketing and go‑to‑market leaders in cybersecurity and enterprise technology,” said Eric Foster, CEO of TENEX. “His experience building global brands, shaping new categories, and driving enterprise demand aligns directly with our mission and momentum. As enterprises shift toward AI‑native security operations, Richard will help accelerate our leadership in the AI‑native SOC category and scale our presence across the U.S., EMEA, and international markets.”“The SOC is being fundamentally rebuilt around AI, and TENEX is helping organizations of any size make that transition,” said Rogers. “AI-native detection and agentic automation, combined with experienced operators, are the only way security teams can operate and respond at scale. I’m incredibly excited to join TENEX and help more organizations understand what’s possible, accelerate adoption, and strengthen TENEX’s position as the leader in AI-native, human-led security operations.”TENEX is defining the AI‑native SOC category as enterprises accelerate their shift toward AI‑driven, human‑led security operations. The company has grown 318% year‑over‑year, was recently ranked the #1 fastest‑growing cybersecurity company on IT‑Harvest’s 2026 Cyber 150, and secured $250M in Series B funding led by Crosspoint Capital Partners to accelerate global expansion. With expanding global demand and a rapidly scaling customer base, Rogers’ appointment strengthens TENEX’s ability to build the category, elevate brand visibility, and drive enterprise adoption across U.S., EMEA, and international markets.Rogers’ appointment follows a series of high‑impact leadership hires that reflect TENEX’s accelerating global expansion. In March, the company appointed Bashar Abouseido, former CISO of Charles Schwab, as President. In April, Piers Morgan joined as Head of EMEA to lead international go‑to‑market strategy and partner ecosystem development and Ryan Swigler joined as VP of Customer Success. Earlier this month, Jacqueline Kelly, VP of Marketing, was recognized on CRN’s 2026 Women of the Channel List, underscoring TENEX’s growing influence across the partner ecosystem and the critical role partners play in the company’s global expansion.About TENEXTENEX.AI: The AI SOC Company. The only AI‑native Managed Detection and Response (MDR) provider built from the ground up around AI, led by operators who’ve built and scaled MDR before, with founding engineers from the hyperscalers and leading AI labs. Recently named the #1 fastest‑growing cybersecurity company in the country by IT‑Harvest’s 2026 Cyber 150, TENEX serves enterprise customers across Google and Microsoft security ecosystems. TENEX’s platform triages, investigates, hunts, and responds to threats autonomously, with elite human analysts always in the loop — combining the speed and scalability of AI with the accountability of human‑led security operations. Backed by Crosspoint Capital Partners, Shield Capital, DTCP, Deepwork Capital, and the Florida Opportunity Fund, with its seed round led in 2025 by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), TENEX is headquartered in Sarasota, FL with offices in Overland Park, San Jose, and Phoenix. Learn more at TENEX.ai

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