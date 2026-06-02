Governor Healey Celebrates Completion of Upgraded Foxboro Commuter Rail Station Ahead of World Cup Matches

Governor Maura Healey today joined Interim Secretary of Transportation and MBTA General Manager and CEO Phillip Eng, local officials, community leaders and stakeholders to celebrate the completion of major upgrades at Foxboro Commuter Rail Station ahead of this summer’s World Cup matches at Boston Stadium.

Completed in less than one year, the project marks the fastest permanent station construction project in MBTA history and will significantly improve access to one of Massachusetts’ largest event destinations and the surrounding community as the state prepares to welcome visitors from around the world this summer.

“As Massachusetts prepares to welcome the world this summer, we’re delivering the modern transportation infrastructure needed to support residents, visitors and our regional economy,” said Governor Maura Healey. “These upgrades at Foxboro Station will help thousands of fans safely and efficiently travel to World Cup matches and other major events while creating lasting transportation improvements for commuters for years to come. I’m grateful to the MBTA, the Kraft Group, Suffolk, construction crews, local leaders and all of our partners who worked together to complete this project in record time.”

“We’re making sure people can get where they need to go safely, efficiently and affordably,” said Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll. “These improvements at Foxboro Station will help support thousands of riders during the World Cup while creating long-term benefits for residents, commuters and everyone traveling to events in the region for years to come.”

“The Foxboro Station build was essential to allow the MBTA the ability to provide unprecedented service levels for the upcoming World Cup matches at Boston Stadium. Not only did we accelerate the full construction of this station in under a year, but we found ways to progress work during a challenging winter with record snowfall, while still providing service to the station, and supporting many special events at Gillette in parallel with construction,” said Interim Secretary and General Manager Eng. “This achievement demonstrates the MBTA’s commitment along with our industry partners to continue building a transit system that the public deserves and expects. I’m proud of how everyone stepped up, embracing the challenge and delivering meaningful projects that support mobility and the economic vitality of the Commonwealth and region. These enhancements wouldn’t have been possible without the leadership of the Healey-Driscoll Administration, our Legislative partners, the municipalities we serve, and many more, and I am blessed to be part of the MBTA team for their work to deliver these improvements at Foxboro Station that will benefit so many for decades to come.”

Read the full press release.