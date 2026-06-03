Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department lifts emergency burn ban

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department announced today that the burn ban issued under Jacksonville Municipal Code Section 420.202(e) has been lifted, effective immediately. Director/Fire Chief Percy Golden II made the decision following consultation with the National Weather Service, Florida Forest Service, and the Emergency Preparedness Division.

Fire danger across Northeast Florida is currently low. The Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI), which measures moisture deficits in the top layer of soil, has dropped to below 450, and the return of higher humidity and needed moisture has significantly lowered the potential for large wildfire growth in our area. While drought conditions persist, recent rainfall has improved the overall outlook for June and July while helping reduce active wildfire activity across the region.

“Conditions have improved enough in Duval County that lifting the burn ban is the right call,” said Director/Fire Chief Percy Golden II. “We made the decision carefully, in consultation with our partners at the National Weather Service, Florida Forest Service, and Emergency Preparedness Division. The recent rain has helped, and we expect that trend to continue. We know the drought conditions have not disappeared, and JFRD is still paying close attention.”

Residents are reminded that the burn ban does not change Jacksonville’s year-round open burning regulations. Outdoor burning without a permit remains prohibited under Jacksonville Municipal Code Section 420.201.

JFRD thanks the community for their cooperation and patience during the burn ban and will continue monitoring conditions closely.

For updates on fire conditions and weather, follow JaxReady on social media or visit JaxReady.com.

About Jacksonville Fire and Rescue: The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department (JFRD) serves more than 1 million residents across 840 square miles of Duval County. With 1,900 personnel operating from 68 stations, JFRD responds to over 100,000 calls for service each year, including fires, medical emergencies, hazardous materials incidents, and technical rescues. To learn more, visit myjfrd.com.

Can I have a fire in my backyard?

Jacksonville Municipal Code Section 420.201

Outdoor burning is prohibited without a permit in Duval County. This is the law year-round, not just during dry conditions.

Only very limited activities are allowed without a permit: small campfires for recreation, cooking fires for outdoor food preparation, and warming fires for outdoor workers. These fires must not produce excessive smoke.

Can I burn yard waste, leaves, or brush?

Jacksonville Municipal Code Section 420.201



No, in Duval County, brush and leaves are considered yard waste, and the burning of yard waste is prohibited (JEPB Rule 2.801C.2.).

What is a bonfire, and how do I get a permit?

Jacksonville Municipal Code Section 420.202

A bonfire is any outdoor fire larger than 3 feet in diameter and requires a permit from JFRD and cannot contain yard waste.

Bonfire requirements:

Must be at least 50 feet from any structure

Must be constantly attended by a responsible adult until completely extinguished

Must have a garden hose connected to the water supply or a fire extinguisher readily available

Can be denied or prohibited by the Fire Chief during hazardous conditions

Apply for a bonfire permit: www.myjfrd.com/permits/bonfire-permits

Can I burn for land clearing or agricultural purposes?

Agricultural burning requires authorization from Florida Forest Service. Visit www.fdacs.gov or contact Florida Forest Service. Burning land clearing debris is only allowed with a permit issued by the Environmental Quality Division (EQD). Contact EQD at AirResponse@coj.net or 904-255-7120.

Bottom line. Other than the exceptions described above, outdoor burning is prohibited without a permit in Duval County or authorization by the Forestry Service (agricultural burning).