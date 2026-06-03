JOINT RELEASE: ICYMI: Polis Signs Bill to Strengthen AI Guardrails in Healthcare

DENVER, CO – Governor Jared Polis yesterday signed legislation to establish necessary requirements for artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare. HB26-1139 will ensure a human oversight of critical insurance coverage determinations.





“No matter your zip code or income level, you deserve human-centered health care,” said Rep. Junie Joseph, D-Boulder. “This important law establishes necessary requirements for the professional use of AI systems in health insurance coverage determinations. We are ensuring important decisions, especially denials, are not made solely based on group data. Technology is advancing rapidly, and we’re stepping up to safeguard Coloradans’ access to equitable health care determinations that reflect their individual circumstances.”





"Coloradans are being denied coverage for life-saving healthcare by AI without human oversight. Healthcare is a deeply personal, subjective matter, and it is inhumane to allow machine intelligence to make decisions that can dramatically impact a person's life," said Sen. Lisa Cutter, D-Jefferson County. "HB26-1139 ensures that a real person is involved in these critical decisions."





“Under our law, AI can be used to expedite approvals in health care coverage, but it cannot be used exclusively to deny coverage,” said Rep. Sheila Lieder, D-Littleton. “Health care is nuanced, and every patient deserves to have their case reviewed by a licensed human, professional. We’re stepping up to ensure AI is responsibly used to make health care decisions that keep Coloradans safe and healthy.”





“Healthcare and coverage decisions should be made by patients and their doctors, not algorithms,” said Sen. Lindsey Daugherty, D-Arvada. “This new law is an important step toward ensuring fairness and transparency in important and sensitive healthcare contexts.”



