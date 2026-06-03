ICYMI: SIGNED! Bill to Support Older Coloradans in the Workforce

DENVER, CO – Governor Jared Polis yesterday signed legislation to support older Coloradans in the workforce.





“From specialized training to employment access, older Coloradans need workforce resources tailored to them,” said Rep. Jenny Willford, D-Northglenn. “Colorado’s economy works best when workers have the tools they need to succeed, and this law creates strong pathways to support older Coloradans. We’re taking steps now to ensure that older Coloradans have more opportunities to take on new roles and participate in workforce development recommendations.”





“Older workers have talent, knowledge and lived experience that is vital to our growing workforce needs,” said Rep. Jamie Jackson, D-Aurora. “With this law, we’re prioritizing the participation, representation and support of older Coloradans in the workforce. This law makes it possible for older Coloradans to have their voices heard regarding their workforce needs. When we equip workers with the resources and support they need to succeed, we can foster a stronger economy that delivers for hardworking people.”





HB26-1010 will modify Colorado’s workforce policy to ensure older Coloradans have a seat at the table regarding workforce support and resources. This law prioritizes representation by requiring several commissions related to workforce development and education to have at least one member who is 55 years old or older and has experience advocating for older adults, to ensure their perspectives and needs are considered in the workforce. HB26-1010 also requires the Colorado Workforce Development Council, Commission on Aging, and others to work collaboratively to support workforce development and examine issues related to employment access, training, support and services for older adults.





Older adults are one of the fastest growing segments of Colorado’s workforce, yet they often report they’re looking for upskilling opportunities and struggle to find employment. While some data is available on older adults in the workplace, there are significant gaps in reporting. HB26-1010 will require data collection and reporting of Coloradans' participation in the workforce.