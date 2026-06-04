Pivot Energy Recognized as Top Colorado 2026 Employer by Two Colorado Organizations

Denver Business Journal’s 2026 Best Places to Work List and Built In’s Best Midsize Companies to Work for in Colorado in 2026

Pivot Energy employees are united by a shared mission to accelerate the clean energy transition, and that sense of purpose is a big part of what makes Pivot a great place to work.” — Katie Wandtke, Vice President of People at Pivot Energy

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pivot Energy , a national renewable energy independent power producer, headquartered in Denver, has been recognized as a top 2026 employer by the Denver Business Journal and Built In.Pivot is a Denver Business Journal 2026 Best Places to Work honoree for large businesses and made it on Built In’s list of the Best Midsize Companies to Work for in Colorado 2026 “Pivot Energy employees are united by a shared mission to accelerate the clean energy transition, and that sense of purpose is a big part of what makes Pivot a great place to work,” said Katie Wandtke, Vice President of People at Pivot Energy. “This recognition reflects a culture where people are connected to both the work they do and the impact it creates.”Denver Business JournalDBJ’s The Best Places to Work Awards recognize local employers that have gone above and beyond to create an outstanding workplace culture. Rankings are based on confidential employee surveys conducted by Quantum Workplace, measuring factors such as team dynamics, trust in leadership, and communication. Only the top-performing companies in the region earn recognition as Best Places to Work honorees. The Denver Business Journal ran a special publication featuring the full list and rankings.Built InPivot ranks No. 43 on Built In’s 2026 list for best midsize companies. The list appears on Built In’s website. This is the first-time Pivot Pivot has appeared on the list. Built In helps the world choose where to work. The company brings clarity to how companies are seen and understood, so candidates can make better career decisions and companies can attract and hire the right talent.Pivot provides a respectful, healthy, and inclusive workplace, as well as a fulfilling work experience for employees. The company emphasizes employee development, transparent communication, relationship building, and opportunities for team members to contribute to both business success and broader social impact.This focus on culture supports Pivot’s continued growth as it expands solar and energy storage projects across the U.S.About Pivot EnergyFounded in 2009, Pivot Energy is a national renewable energy provider and independent power producer that develops, owns, and operates solar and energy storage projects. Pivot delivers renewable energy solutions that strengthen local economies, create jobs, and provide affordable, reliable power for businesses and communities across the U.S. As a Certified B Corporation, Pivot combines purpose and performance to ensure every project generates meaningful economic and social value. Pivot is an ECP portfolio company. Learn more at pivotenergy.net.

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