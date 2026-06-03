Shore Boss Reinforces 35-Year Partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America

WASHINGTON (June 3, 2026) – Vice Adm. Scott Gray, Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC), attended the Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA) Board of Governors meeting on June 3 in his capacity as the Department of War's military liaison.

His attendance reinforces the enduring partnership between the U.S. military and the BGCA, which proudly celebrates its 35th anniversary this year. For more than three decades, the collaboration has played a vital role in supporting CNIC’s mission to care for service members and their families.

“Our partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America is fundamental to mission readiness,” Gray said. “BGCA provides not only financial support, but nationally proven programs, professional training, and a network of expertise that strengthens our youth centers worldwide. By providing stability and positive development for our military children, these programs help reduce stress on families and enable our Sailors to focus on the mission. This partnership is a direct investment in our people and their overall readiness.”

The partnership began during the Persian Gulf crisis, when BGCA clubs opened their doors to the children and families of deployed National Guard and Reserve members. This initial act of support grew into the formal partnership that exists today with every branch of the military.

“Vice Admiral Gray brings an exceptional perspective on supporting service members and their families,” said Jim Clark, president and chief executive officer of BGCA. “We’re honored to welcome him to our Board of Governors as the liaison for the military, strengthening our long-standing partnership in support of military families.”

Since 1997, Navy Child and Youth Programs (CYP), managed by CNIC, have been official affiliate members of the Boys & Girls Clubs of America. Through this affiliation, Navy CYP gains access to nationally recognized, evidence-based youth development programs; leadership and character-building curricula; staff professional development and certification pathways; and approximately $750,000 annually in grant funding.

BGCA also provides national platforms for military youth recognition, scholarships, and leadership advancement through initiatives such as Military Youth of the Year. Beyond funding, BGCA’s training, quality standards, and program innovation help ensure Navy youth centers deliver consistent, high-impact experiences worldwide.

"The BGCA partnership is an incredible force multiplier for us,” said Brent Edwards, Navy Child and Youth Programs coordinator. “In cooperation with BGCA, we ensure that no matter where a Navy family serves, their children have access to consistent, high-quality programs that help them thrive.”

Commander, Navy Installations Command is responsible for worldwide U.S. Navy Shore installation management, designing and developing integrated solutions for sustainment and development of Navy shore infrastructure as well as quality of life programs. CNIC oversees 10 Navy regions, 70 installations, and more than 48,600 employees who are focused on warfighting and manning, training and equipping the Shore to fight and win. Navy installations are warfighting platforms essential to every fleet operation.