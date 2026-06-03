Hunter Army Airfield Inspires the Next Generation of Innovators

The hangars and flight lines of Hunter Army Airfield transformed into a dynamic classroom this week as local students gathered for the 2026 Camp Eagle STEM event.

JROTC students tested their physical endurance and teamwork during the adventure portion of the camp held at Hunter Army Airfield. Participants navigated a rope bridge obstacle course and challenged themselves during a wall rappelling event.

The adventure training environment focused on building leadership and critical thinking skills among the youth.

Lt. Col. David London, the Camp Eagle commander, noted the exceptional enthusiasm and drive displayed by this year’s cohort of students." Student engagement is the most I've seen in three to four years," London said. "We ensure they are confident in their ability to overcome challenges and explore all angles in their career."

The practical application of that mindset resonated with the students who faced realistic obstacles during both the STEM and adventure training modules. Adarain Sanders, a three-year camp participant and the Eagle STEM Academy JROTC battalion commander, appreciated the challenges.

"It was a good thing that there were some hiccups," Sanders said. “This gave us opportunities to solve problems. It’s nice to get outside the classroom and engage in these types of challenges.”

For many of the participants, the opportunity to work side by side with soldiers provided a unique perspective on potential future career paths, both in and out of uniform.

As the 2026 Camp Eagle event concluded at Hunter Army Airfield, students walked away with the confidence to tackle future challenges head on. Hunter Army Airfield remains committed to fostering community partnerships and supporting educational initiatives that build a stronger, more capable future workforce.