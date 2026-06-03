Idaho State Police, Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office, and Lewiston Police Department Join Forces to Reduce Summer Crashes During “100 Deadliest Days”

LEWISTON, Idaho — As Idaho enters the annual “100 Deadliest Days,” the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day when serious injury and fatal crashes historically increase, the Idaho State Police, the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office, and the Lewiston Police Department are partnering on a summer traffic safety enforcement effort focused on reducing preventable crashes and saving lives on Idaho roadways.

Throughout the summer months, motorists can expect to see increased patrol presence focused on dangerous driving behaviors commonly associated with serious injury and fatal crashes, including:

Speeding — Idaho Code § 49-654 (Basic Rule and Maximum Speed Limits)

Aggressive and Reckless Driving — Idaho Code § 49-1401 (Reckless Driving)

Impaired Driving — Idaho Code § 18-8004 (Driving Under the Influence)

Traffic Signal Violations — Idaho Code § 49-802 (Traffic-Control Signal Legend)

Distracted Driving — Idaho Code § 49-1401A (Using a Mobile Electronic Device While Driving)

Seatbelt Violations — Idaho Code § 49-673 (Safety Restraint Use Required)

E-Bike and Electric Scooter Safety Compliance — Idaho Code §§ 49-714 and 49-718 (Bicycle and Motorized Vehicle Traffic Regulations)

Law enforcement officials say the goal of the campaign is education, voluntary compliance, and improving roadway safety for everyone traveling Idaho highways and local roads during the busy summer season.

Focus on Vehicle Equipment Safety

As part of the campaign, officers will also place additional emphasis on equipment violations that can create safety hazards for motorists and reduce visibility for drivers.

Areas of focus include:

Idaho Code § 49-944 (Window Tint Standards): Idaho law regulates window tint to ensure drivers maintain adequate visibility, especially during nighttime driving and traffic stops. Excessively dark tint can reduce a driver’s ability to see pedestrians, bicyclists, and other vehicles, while also limiting visibility into vehicles during law enforcement contacts.

Idaho Code § 49-949 (Fender and Mud Flap Requirements): Idaho law requires vehicles to have adequate fenders, mud flaps, or splash guards to help prevent rocks, debris, water, and mud from being thrown into traffic. These violations are commonly associated with cracked windshields, reduced visibility, and roadway hazards for following vehicles.

Encouraging Compliance

Drivers cited for equipment violations are reminded that Idaho law provides an opportunity to correct the issue and bring the vehicle into compliance. Agencies involved in the campaign encourage motorists to address equipment violations promptly to help improve safety and avoid additional enforcement action.

“Our shared goal is keeping Idahoans safe during one of the busiest travel seasons of the year,” said ISP Colonel Bill Gardiner. “Most serious crashes are preventable. We’re asking drivers to slow down, drive sober, stay focused behind the wheel, and ensure their vehicles are safe and roadworthy before heading out this summer.”

“During the summer months, we see more families, young drivers, visitors, bicyclists, and riders using e-bikes and electric scooters on our roads,” said LPD Chief Jason Kuzik. “Our officers want people to enjoy everything our community has to offer while making smart choices that keep everyone safe, whether that’s buckling up, putting the phone away, following traffic laws, or paying attention to changing traffic conditions.”

“This campaign is about high visibility and proactive enforcement,” said NPC Sheriff Bryce Scrimsher. “Deputies will continue working closely with our local and state partners to address dangerous driving behaviors before they lead to serious crashes or injuries.”

Nez Perce County Prosecutor Justin Coleman added, “Traffic laws and vehicle equipment standards exist because they save lives. Consistent enforcement helps reduce preventable crashes, supports accountability on our roadways, and reinforces the importance of responsible driving throughout our communities.”

The Idaho State Police, Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office, and Lewiston Police Department encourage all motorists to plan ahead, designate sober drivers, avoid distracted driving, obey posted traffic laws, and make sure their vehicles are roadworthy before traveling this summer.

To report aggressive or suspected impaired drivers, motorists are encouraged to safely dial *ISP (*477) from their mobile devices to be connected directly with ISP dispatch.

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Posted in District 2 - Central Idaho