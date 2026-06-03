I am The 908th: Mr. Joseph Lindley

With nearly 25 years of distinguished service, Mr. Joseph Lindley’s dedication to mission support and leadership has earned him recognition as the 908th Flying Training Wing’s Civilian Category III of the Quarter for the 1st Quarter of 2025 for exceptional support to the 908th Operations Group and the wing.

Serving as the 908th OG executive officer since July 2024, Lindley has become an integral force behind the scenes, helping shape the unit’s transition to a flying training mission.

Lindley describes his current role with purpose.

“I try to serve as a traffic director,” he explained. “Getting the commander where he’s supposed to be, getting people in and out to see him as needed, managing his schedule and doing my best to keep him on track despite outside interference.”

His daily responsibilities include coordinating meetings, managing reports, and facilitating administrative processes that allow leadership to remain focused on strategic goals.

“Through working with the commander and helping him get his work done, the things he’s accomplished are extremely significant to the training mission that the 908th is transitioning into,” Lindley shared. “Even though my work individually isn’t as impactful, it’s meaningful knowing I help keep administrative things teed up so leadership can focus on the big picture.”

Lindley retired from active duty in February 2024 after serving as a Security Forces member for more than two decades. His career included key leadership roles such as Inspector General Superintendent at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, the only IG office in the entire country and as a First Sergeant at Whiteman AFB, Missouri. He also had assignments at Osan Air Base, South Korea, Lajes Field in Portugal, and Lackland AFB, Texas in security forces roles.

His journey reflects a career of versatility, discipline, and adaptability. He admitted that he wanted to shift toward a civilian administrative role that is more office based and less in harm’s way now that he’s retired.

Outside of the office, Lindley enjoys spending time with his family and their orange tabby rescue cat. He and his loved ones spend weekends exploring local natural and cultural landmarks.

“There’s just so much neat and interesting stuff to see and do around here,” he said. “We enjoy finding those unique little towns and making memories.”

What keeps Lindley motivated every day?

“Helping this unit get to its mission. Getting the flying training unit up and running,” he said speaking on his professional motivations. He then added his personal motivations saying, “what gets me to come to work is my family. They rely on me and that’s my driving force.”

To those considering careers in the Air Force, Lindley offers timeless advice.

“If you have the passion to serve and want to be of service to the country, it’s very rewarding. You can see the tangible impacts of what you’re doing every day. You see how your work touches the mission and keeps things moving forward.”

Mr. Lindley’s commitment to service continues to elevate the mission readiness of the 908th.