Fort Hunt Road and Rollins Drive/Westgrove Boulevard intersection improvements in Groveton complete
GROVETON – Improvements aimed at improving pedestrian and driver safety and operations at the Fort Hunt Road (Route 629) and Rollins Drive/Westgrove Boulevard intersection have been completed, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
The project:
- Added Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacons (RRFBs) and a pedestrian refuge island to the southern end of the intersection.
- Realigned the Fort Hunt Road and Rollins Drive high-visibility crosswalks.
- Upgraded curb ramps to be Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant.
- Constructed a channelizing concrete island on the Rollins Drive side of the intersection, thus making Rollins Drive right-in/right-out only.
- Installed new pavement markings and signs.
- Made drainage improvements.
The $500,000 Fort Hunt Road and Rollins Drive/Westgrove Boulevard improvements project was financed with state and local funding.
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