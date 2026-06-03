Fort Hunt Road and Rollins Drive/Westgrove Boulevard intersection improvements in Groveton complete

GROVETON – Improvements aimed at improving pedestrian and driver safety and operations at the Fort Hunt Road (Route 629) and Rollins Drive/Westgrove Boulevard intersection have been completed, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

The project:

Added Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacons (RRFBs) and a pedestrian refuge island to the southern end of the intersection.

Realigned the Fort Hunt Road and Rollins Drive high-visibility crosswalks.

Upgraded curb ramps to be Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant.

Constructed a channelizing concrete island on the Rollins Drive side of the intersection, thus making Rollins Drive right-in/right-out only.

Installed new pavement markings and signs.

Made drainage improvements.

The $500,000 Fort Hunt Road and Rollins Drive/Westgrove Boulevard improvements project was financed with state and local funding.

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