Legacy Painting and Renovating Expands Full-Service Remodeling Reach Across Monterey County

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Growing homeowner demand for coordinated painting and renovation services drives expanded project capacity on the Central Coast

We are seeing more homeowners approach us wanting to accomplish several things at once” — Ernesto Castellanos

SALINAS, CA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Legacy Painting and Renovating, a licensed painting and renovation contractor serving Monterey County, is responding to increased demand for integrated home improvement services by expanding its full-service project capacity across Salinas, Monterey, Pacific Grove, and Carmel. The move addresses a clear pattern among Central Coast homeowners: projects that once began as a single trade a room repaint, a bathroom update are increasingly becoming multi-phase improvements that require a contractor capable of sequencing work across services without disrupting daily life.Legacy Painting and Renovating has observed this shift directly in its project mix over the past year, with homeowners requesting coordinated interior painting, drywall repair, bathroom renovation , kitchen remodeling, and exterior painting within a single engagement. The company's structure built around consistent crews, direct owner oversight, and transparent scheduling positions it to manage these layered projects in a way that single-trade providers cannot.A recent project illustrates how this coordination works in practice. A homeowner needed interior painting completed across the full home while a master bathroom remodel was simultaneously underway in the same residence. Rather than halting one scope until the other was complete, Legacy sequenced the work to keep both on schedule adjusting crew placement, protecting active construction areas, and coordinating hardware replacement alongside the painting without interference. The project was completed without disruption. The customer, Arlene P., gave Legacy a five-star rating and noted that the interior painting, door hardware replacement, and concurrent bathroom remodel were all completed without a hitch. Learn more about this real client story here "We are seeing more homeowners approach us wanting to accomplish several things at once," said Ernesto Castellanos, owner of Legacy Painting and Renovating. "They want the interior painted, the bathroom updated, or the exterior taken care of, and they don't want to manage four different contractors. What we've built is a process that handles that without the homeowner having to carry the project themselves."This trend reflects conditions that are consistent across the broader home improvement sector. Homeowners with existing mortgages at favorable rates are less inclined to relocate and more likely to invest in upgrading and maintaining their current properties. The result is a steady pipeline of improvement projects some cosmetic, many structural that benefit from a contractor who can plan across multiple trades and communicate throughout the processOn the Central Coast, these projects carry an additional layer of complexity. Exterior painting and surface preparation in Monterey County are subject to the region's marine layer, which can introduce moisture during morning hours and affect coating adhesion if not properly managed. Legacy's crews are trained to monitor surface temperature and dew point conditions before applying any exterior coating a discipline that directly affects how long paint holds in a coastal environment. For renovation work that touches plumbing, electrical, or ventilation systems, Legacy also communicates clearly with homeowners about permit requirements in Salinas, Monterey, and Pacific Grove, reducing the risk of unexpected delays at inspection.The company's project documentation approach is another factor homeowners have noted. Legacy provides regular updates and, on projects where the owner is not on-site daily, photo records of completed phases. For homeowners managing schedules, second properties, or renovation projects coordinated across multiple service areas, this visibility reduces anxiety and keeps approvals moving on time.A separate project on record demonstrates how Legacy's standards hold up under experienced scrutiny. A homeowner with a professional background in general contracting hired Legacy for a full exterior repaint, bringing high expectations for scheduling precision, surface preparation, carpentry repairs, and jobsite cleanliness. Legacy met the project schedule, completed all necessary carpentry work, and maintained a clean, orderly site throughout. The customer awarded a five-star rating a notable outcome given the customer's experience hiring specialty contractors throughout a long career.As Summer 2026 approaches, Legacy is scheduling new projects across all its service categories. Exterior painting work is best undertaken during the dry summer months in Monterey County before precipitation increases in the fall. Bathroom renovation and kitchen remodeling projects scheduled in summer allow households to complete disruptive interior work while routines are flexible, with finished spaces ready before the end-of-year hosting season.For more information about Legacy Painting and Renovating, or to request a project estimate, visit https://legacypaintingrenovating.com or contact the company directly.Contact:Legacy Painting and Renovating, Inc.Ernesto Castellanos, OwnerPhone: (831) 917-0047Email: legacycontractors20@gmail.comWebsite: https://legacypaintingrenovating.com Location: Salinas, CACSLB License #1066829About Legacy Painting and Renovating, Inc.Legacy Painting and Renovating is a licensed painting and renovation contractor serving Salinas, Monterey, Pacific Grove, and Carmel. Founded by Ernesto and Geobany Castellanos with over 20 years of combined experience, the company performs interior and exterior painting, bathroom and kitchen remodeling, drywall repair, cabinet refinishing, deck refinishing, and full home renovation. CSLB #1066829

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