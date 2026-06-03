FLORIDA FASHION SHOWS SWIM WEEK CLOSES SUCCESSFUL ORLANDO EDITION WITH LUXURY FASHION, WELLNESS, AND RESORT EXPERIENCES

A runway moment from Florida Fashion Shows Swim Week featuring a design by Naiduth Geles, whose refined craftsmanship, artistic sensibility, and feminine silhouettes helped define the opening night of the event. A runway look presented during Florida Fashion Shows Swim Week, where designers, brands, and creatives came together for a weekend celebrating contemporary fashion, luxury lifestyle, and resort culture.

Following a successful Swim Week edition featuring international designers and luxury brand activations, Florida Fashion Shows prepares for its Fall 2026 return

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Florida Fashion Shows Swim Week successfully concluded another standout edition in Orlando, bringing together fashion, wellness, luxury lifestyle, and immersive brand experiences through a three-day series of curated events hosted across some of the city’s most exclusive venues.

Created by Nayrouz Olarte, founder of Florida Fashion Shows and the International Fashion Federation (IFF), the weekend once again positioned Orlando as an emerging destination for luxury fashion and experiential lifestyle events connecting fashion, wellness culture, hospitality, and contemporary resort living.

The weekend opened Friday with the inaugural runway presentation featuring Orlando-based designer Claudia Gutierrez and Colombian designer Naiduth Geles, who led the evening with her refined feminine silhouettes and sophisticated ready-to-wear collections.

Saturday’s Wellness Edit at Wave Hotel Lake Nona introduced guests to a full day centered around movement, recovery, beauty, and elevated wellness experiences, including yoga, Pilates, jiu-jitsu, and luxury activations designed around modern self-care and longevity.

One of the standout moments of the wellness experience was the activation by CAAM Beauty, the innovative facial ice beauty tool designed for cryotherapy-inspired skincare and makeup setting. The event also featured an intimate one-on-one wellness and beauty conversation hosted by renowned Colombian plastic surgeon Dr. Isabel Uribe of CliniQ for VIP guests attending the experience.

The weekend concluded Sunday with an immersive Mediterranean-inspired experience celebrating the elegance of a St. Tropez summer atmosphere through fashion, curated vendors, luxury activations, and resort culture.

The closing event also featured the presence of internationally recognized Colombian brand Agua Bendita, which gifted pieces from the brand’s collections to selected local Orlando influencers attending the experience. Guests also experienced activations from Dios Mío Coffee, which gifted over 230 bags of coffee throughout the event weekend, as well as Stephanie Stegman and Naiduth Geles, both presenting their collections and products directly to attendees through curated vendor experiences.

The final runway presentation of Florida Fashion Shows Swim Week featured Colombian brand TNS and closed with Sea Salt by Laura Tobón, the resortwear and swimwear brand recognized for its elevated coastal aesthetic, feminine silhouettes, and contemporary luxury approach to beachwear fashion.

“This edition of Florida Fashion Shows Swim Week confirmed the growing demand for immersive luxury experiences that connect fashion, wellness, hospitality, and culture in a more elevated and experiential way,” said Nayrouz Olarte, founder of Florida Fashion Shows and the International Fashion Federation. “We are very excited about continuing to grow this platform and bringing even more experiences, designers, and international collaborations to Orlando.”

Throughout the weekend, Florida Fashion Shows Swim Week welcomed designers, creatives, influencers, entrepreneurs, wellness brands, and fashion and lifestyle audiences from across Florida and Latin America, further reinforcing the event’s growing presence within the luxury resort and experiential fashion space.

Following the success of Swim Week, Florida Fashion Shows will return in November 2026 with its Fall Show edition, continuing its vision of positioning Orlando as a destination for fashion, culture, luxury hospitality, and global lifestyle experiences.

For updates and additional information:

Instagram: @floridafashionshows



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