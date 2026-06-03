TENEX.AI Named Winner of the 2026 Fortress Cybersecurity Award in the Agentic AI Security Platform Category

Recognition Honors Innovations TENEX.AI in Advancing Agentic AI, Autonomous Security Operations, and Measurable Defense Outcomes

TENEX stood out because its work reflects where the market is headed: practical cybersecurity that solves real problems, earns trust, and protects the people and assets that depend on it. ” — Russ Fordyce, Business Intelligence Group.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TENEX.AI, the AI SOC company and the first AI‑native, human‑led security operations company, today announced it has been named a Winner in the 2026 Fortress Cybersecurity Awards in the Agentic AI Security Platform category. Presented by the Business Intelligence Group (BIG), the program recognizes organizations and leaders advancing cybersecurity in meaningful ways. Winners are selected by an independent panel of cybersecurity practitioners and industry experts who evaluate submissions based on innovation, technical merit, and real‑world impact.TENEX was recognized for its AI‑native, human‑led security operations platform, which autonomously triages every alert, investigates every threat, and delivers sub‑minute detection and response across 100% of customer telemetry. Through this work, the company helps organizations reduce exposure, accelerate detection and response, and strengthen resilience across cloud, identity, endpoint, and operational environments.“We’re honored to be recognized in the 2026 Fortress Cybersecurity Awards for our work in the Agentic AI Security Platform category,” said Venkata Koppaka, CTO of TENEX. “From the start, we’ve believed technology should perform the actual security work rather than merely report on it, and this recognition validates that vision.Our team has built an AI‑native, human‑led platform that investigates every alert, accelerates response, and delivers real outcomes for the organizations that rely on us. Innovation only matters when it makes people safer, and we’re proud to be leading the shift toward security operations that are faster, more accountable, and built for the world we’re defending.”This year’s program recognized winners across 27 categories spanning six countries, reflecting the breadth of innovation shaping the future of digital defense.“The threats are real, and so is the defense. 2026 is about getting ahead of the attacker — execution, accountability, and measurable resilience,” said Russ Fordyce, Chief Recognition Officer of Business Intelligence Group. “TENEX stood out because its work in Agentic AI Security reflects where the market is headed: practical cybersecurity that solves real problems, earns trust, and protects the people and assets that depend on it. This recognition highlights a team that is not just keeping pace with the threat landscape, but helping define what meaningful defense looks like.”About TENEX.aiThe AI SOC Company. The only AI‑native Managed Detection and Response (MDR) provider built from the ground up around AI, led by operators who’ve built and scaled MDR before, with founding engineers from the hyperscalers and leading AI labs. Recently named the #1 fastest‑growing cybersecurity company in the country by IT‑Harvest’s 2026 Cyber 150, TENEX serves enterprise customers across Google and Microsoft security ecosystems. TENEX’s platform triages, investigates, hunts, and responds to threats autonomously, with elite human analysts always in the loop — combining the speed and scalability of AI with the accountability of human‑led security operations. Backed by Crosspoint Capital Partners, Shield Capital, DTCP, Deepwork Capital, and the Florida Opportunity Fund, with its seed round led in 2025 by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), TENEX is headquartered in Sarasota, FL with offices in Overland Park, San Jose, and Phoenix. Learn more at TENEX.ai

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