Cole Remarks at FY27 Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies Bill Full Committee Markup (As Prepared for Delivery)

Thank you, Chairman Simpson, and thank you to Ranking Member Pingree, Ranking Member DeLauro, and to all our members. Today, we continue our Fiscal Year 2027 appropriations work with consideration of the Interior and Environment bill.

This measure funds a wide range of agencies and programs, including the Department of the Interior, the U.S. Forest Service, and the Environmental Protection Agency. Yet the significance of this measure extends far beyond the departments and programs named within it. At its core, this bill is about stewardship – one where we effectively balance conservation, responsible resource development, and the long-term management of our public lands.

From recreation opportunities and strengthening wildfire response – to supporting domestic energy and mineral production – we are investing in priorities that impact communities in every corner of the country. Chairman Simpson ensured that each provision and investment reinforces America’s natural, cultural, and environmental resources.

Importantly, this bill also reflects our commitment to upholding our sacred trust and treaty oaths to protect Native American communities. This is a national imperative – but also one of personal importance to me.

I am proud that this legislation continues to make meaningful investments in Indian Country. Building on prior efforts, we continue to strengthen support for the Bureau of Indian Affairs, Bureau of Indian Education, Bureau of Trust Funds Administration, and the Indian Health Service. These resources help ensure Tribes have the tools and services needed to thrive for generations to come. Because delivering better outcomes for Tribal communities strengthens our nation and supports long-term stability.

Stewardship also means investing in the basic infrastructure that supports public health and quality of life. Through district-focused investments, this bill helps communities modernize aging water systems, improve access to clean and safe drinking water, and address critical local needs. At its best, stewardship is about preparing for the future while meeting the challenges of today.

That is why this legislation takes a commonsense approach to managing our nation's resources by:

Protecting what should be preserved;

Improving what must be strengthened; and

Responsibly developing the resources that power our economy.

The bill reduces unnecessary regulatory burdens, promotes domestic production, and supports the mapping, exploration, and development needed to bolster American competitiveness and strengthen our national security.

And throughout it all, the measure ensures that Americans continue to have responsible access to the lands, waters, and natural resources that support communities, recreation, jobs, and opportunity across the country. Chairman Simpson has crafted a thoughtful and balanced bill. I thank him, Ranking Member Pingree, and the majority and minority staff for their hard work and collaboration. I look forward to advancing this bill out of the full committee. And with that, I yield back.