School of Rock Students to Rock the Stage at Summerfest 2026

575 Young Musicians from Around the World Gain Real-World Performance Experience at Milwaukee's Iconic Music Festival

Moments like this don't happen by accident. Summerfest is an accumulation of everything that School of Rock represents” — Stacey Ryan, President of School of Rock

CANTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- School of Rock , the global leader in performance-based music education and a portfolio brand of Youth Enrichment Brands , returns to Summerfest, one of the most iconic music festivals in the United States. From June 25–26, approximately 575 students representing 70 bands from 52 School of Rock locations across six countries will perform on five major stages in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.Now a beloved annual tradition, School of Rock's participation in Summerfest is a centerpiece in the organization's global calendar. It offers students a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to take the stage at a premier national music festival. Students join a lineup that has historically included some of the biggest names in the industry, such as Foo Fighters, The Rolling Stones, and Paul McCartney. This event brings together students from across Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, and the United States for an unforgettable celebration of music, culture, and community."Moments like this don't happen by accident. Summerfest is an accumulation of everything that School of Rock represents, made possible by hundreds of owners, instructors, and families who show up every day. Most importantly, these moments are made possible by the students themselves. It takes real courage to step onto a stage of this caliber, in front of thousands of people, alongside musicians you've only recently met, and trust everything you've worked for. These students are doing exactly that," said Stacey Ryan, President of School of Rock.The performance at Summerfest reflects the kind of growth School of Rock sees across its programs year-round. According to the brand's 2025 Social Impact Study , an independently commissioned survey of more than 1,400 parents of current students, 82.1% of parents observed improved attitudes in their child toward peers from diverse backgrounds and age groups — an outcome that comes to life in a particularly visible way when students from six countries share a stage for the first time. An additional 84.8% of parents recognized meaningful progress in their child's confidence, communication, and ability to engage in group settings since starting at School of Rock.* For the students taking the stage at Summerfest, the performance represents months, and often years, of growth, collaboration, and self-confidence.The Summerfest experience begins on Wednesday, June 24, with a private event open only to the School of Rock community and credentialed media, during which students gather for the first time at Milwaukee's legendary Rave/Eagles Club, an 180,000-square-foot, seven-level live entertainment complex built in the 1920s. Student bands will perform full live sets from 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.Following the private showcase at The Rave, students will take the stage at Summerfest, performing across five of the festival's premier venues throughout its 75-acre lakefront grounds on June 25 and 26 from 12:00 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.Participating students represent a wide global footprint, spanning 19 U.S. states, including California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin, alongside international locations across Latin America. Together, they gain the opportunity to form friendships across cultures, build confidence on professional stages, and experience the power of music as a universal language.School of Rock Performances at Summerfest 2026:Thursday, June 25 & Friday, June 26, 12:00–3:45 PMAurora PavilionBriggs & Stratton Big BackyardGenerac Power StageUScellular Connection StageUline Warehouse Stage*Statistics from survey commissioned by School of Rock and administered by a third-party consultancy from 4/26-5/7/2025. Distributed to parents of currently enrolled students under the age of 18, with 1,443 parents completing the survey out of a total population of 19,302 minor students. This corresponds to a margin of error of ±2.48% at a 95% confidence level. Survey data based on a sample population’s self-reported experience. Results intended for informational purposes only and do not constitute a guarantee of future outcomes.###About School of RockSchool of Rock helps aspiring musicians master skills, unleash creativity, and develop the tools they need to thrive in life. Founded as a single school in Philadelphia, PA., in 1998, School of Rock has become a rapidly growing international franchise with over 650 schools open or in development across 23 global markets and has grown its student count from 4,000 in 2009 to over 80,000 today. School of Rock offers a wide variety of music lessons, including guitar, singing, and piano. The company also sells musical instruments and music gear through its GearSelect program.School of Rock was awarded US Patent 10,891,872 in 2021 for its innovative music education method. School of Rock is a proud supporter of the Society for the Prevention of Teen Suicide (SPTS) and the Play Without Limits Project, a Youth Enrichment Brands initiative that provides youth activity scholarships to kids in need. School of Rock also has garnered the following industry awards in recent years: 2026 Global Franchise Grand Champion; 2026 Regional Champion – U.S.A. by Global Franchise Awards; 2026 and 2025 Best Children's Service & Education Franchise by Global Franchise Awards; seven consecutive years as Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 Top Children's Music Enrichment Brand and ranked #1 in the Children's Enrichment Category in 2025 and 2026; International Franchise Association's 2025 and 2024 Franchisee of the Year Awards; 2025 Franchise Business Review Top Franchise; 2024 Franchise Business Review Most Innovative Franchise; 2024 Top Recession-Proof Franchise by Franchise Business Review; 2024 Culture100 List by Franchise Business Review; 2024 Silver Award for Employee Satisfaction by Franchising@Work; 2024 Award Finalist by Franchising@Work; and 2021 Franchise Innovation Award for Most Innovative Use of Customer-Facing Digital Tools.

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