Chairman Williams: “Restoring America’s Industrial Base: The Role of Small Businesses in National Security”

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, the House Committee on Small Business is holding a hearing titled “Restoring America’s Industrial Base: The Role of Small Businesses in National Security.”



Chairman Roger Williams’ opening statement as prepared for delivery:



Welcome to today’s hearing titled “Restoring America’s Industrial Base: The Role of Small Businesses in National Security.”

I want to thank our witnesses for joining us today and for bringing their expertise and experience to this important discussion.

Our national security relies on more than weapon stockpiles. For generations, America’s strength has been defined by both the power of our military and the tenacity of the American people.

It is anchored on the determination of American entrepreneurs and the belief that, in this country, if you are willing to build something, create something, and contribute something greater than yourself, there ought to be a place for you in the American story.





And nowhere is that more evident than in the small businesses that help shape our defense industrial base.

Sustaining strong and competitive small business participation in the defense industrial base is not a choice, it is imperative to the long-term national security interests of the United States.

What our history teaches us, and what our adversaries already understand, is that the country’s defense industrial base is increasingly concentrated in a small handful of large companies, which means it is inherently fragile.

Resilience, by definition, requires depth.

It requires a network capable of adapting when disruptions occur and carrying the load when part of the system is compromised. A resilient defense industrial base cannot hinge on a single point of failure.

This is where the Committee’s onus lies. For small businesses, participation in the defense industrial base has not always been easy.

Too often, complex compliance requirements, limited access to capital, and layers of bureaucracy make it harder for new and emerging small businesses to compete and contribute. These are the ongoing challenges we need to continue to address.

Now more than ever, it's time for small businesses to activate. We are living through a moment of historic investment in American defense and manufacturing.

The priorities of this Committee, the direction of this Congress, and the guidance under this Administration all point to the capabilities small businesses are uniquely able to provide. The door is open for small businesses.

None of this happens by accident.

The work of this Committee is foundational. And as a Committee, we must ensure that we are doing everything in our power to make good on our promises.

We are responsible for ensuring American innovation is neither stifled by unnecessary complexity nor concentrated solely at the top of the supply chain. At the same time, capable firms remain on the outside looking in.

We must ensure that opportunity is real, competition is fair, and American small businesses have a genuine chance to contribute to our economy and national security.

That is the work before us today. Thank you all again for joining us today. I look forward to the conversation ahead.

I now yield to our Ranking Member from the great state of California, Mr. Cisneros for his opening remarks.

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