Secretary Naig to Present the Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award to the Swenka Family of Johnson County

Multi-generational farm family recognized for conservation, animal care and community leadership

DES MOINES, Iowa (June 3, 2026) - Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig will present the Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award to Steve and Amy Swenka of Double G Angus Farms near Tiffin on Friday, June 5. The award presentation ceremony will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at their farm. The award recognizes Iowa livestock farmers who demonstrate outstanding animal care, environmental stewardship and community leadership.

“For generations, the Swenkas have demonstrated a deep commitment to caring for their livestock, protecting Iowa’s soil and water resources, and strengthening the community they call home,” said Secretary Naig. “Whether through conservation practices on their farm, leadership in local organizations, or support for youth and agricultural programs, the Swenkas have consistently looked for ways to serve others and leave things better than they found them. Their stewardship extends beyond the farm gate, and it is inspiring to see the next generation carrying forward the values that have defined this family operation for more than a century. I am pleased to recognize Steve and Amy Swenka and their family with the Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award.”

Double G Angus has been known throughout Iowa for over 65 years, and the Swenka family was recognized as a Century Farm in 2012. Today, Steve and Amy operate the farm alongside their son, Will, and daughter-in-law, Jessica, representing the fifth generation on the family farm. Both Will and Jessica and their three young sons are growing up on the farm as the sixth generation. Steve also farmed in partnership with his father, George V. Swenka, for more than 30 years, continuing a long family legacy. Steve and Amy’s oldest son, Lt. George “Jake” Swenka, is a graduate of the United States Naval Academy and serves as a Naval Aviator in the U.S. Navy. He is currently an instructor at Helicopter Maritime Strike Weapons School Atlantic in Florida. Jake and his wife, Stacie, have one daughter.

While the family grows corn, soybeans, oats and hay, the primary focus of the operation is its purebred Angus seedstock business. The farm’s Angus operation traces its roots to the late 1950s when George Swenka developed a passion for Angus cattle through 4-H. After earning a perfect ACT score in high school and being encouraged to pursue college, George instead chose to invest in his dream of building a purebred Angus herd. In 1963, he and his father, who were both named George, purchased their first purebred Angus heifers and established what became Double G Angus Farms. Today, the family markets approximately 60 yearling Angus bulls and breeding heifers annually, serving cattle producers across Iowa, throughout the Midwest and beyond. Genetics from Double G Angus have been utilized in all 99 Iowa counties, 34 states, Canada and New Zealand.

The Swenkas have long embraced innovation and continuous improvement within their herd. Their operation utilizes artificial insemination, embryo transfer, ultrasound evaluation of carcass traits and DNA technology to strengthen genetic selection and improve herd performance. Detailed performance records are maintained through Angus Herd Improvement Records, allowing the family to make informed breeding decisions that benefit their customers and the cattle industry. Steve is certified through the Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) program, including transportation certification, demonstrating a strong commitment to animal health, welfare and responsible livestock handling practices.

Environmental stewardship is a cornerstone of the family’s operation. They utilize no-till and minimum-till practices, maintain a disciplined five-year crop rotation system and employ rotational grazing across multiple pasture groups. Highly erodible land and stream corridors remain in permanent pasture, grassy waterways help reduce erosion and improve water quality, and livestock watering systems have been installed to keep cattle out of streams and creeks. The family has incorporated cover crops for more than four decades and now consistently utilizes perennial ryegrass. In recognition of these efforts, they were selected as a recipient of the inaugural Iowa Farm Environmental Leader Award in 2012.

Beyond the farm gate, Steve and Amy have dedicated decades of service to their local community and Iowa agriculture. Both have served in leadership roles with the Johnson County Farm Bureau and Iowa Farm Bureau Federation. Steve served as a director and four-year president of the Clear Creek Amana School Board and has been active with the Johnson County Extension Council, Johnson County Pork Council, Iowa Cattlemen’s Association, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association and numerous local agricultural organizations. Amy has provided leadership through the Johnson County Pork Council and church ministries, including serving as financial chair of Grace United Methodist Church.

The Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award is made possible through a partnership between the Coalition to Support Iowa’s Farmers, The Big Show on WHO Radio, and the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship. Now in its 22nd year, the award recognizes Iowa livestock farmers who take pride in caring for the environment and their livestock while also being good neighbors and community leaders.