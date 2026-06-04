Florida Incident Management Teams Foundation Unveiled at Statewide Florida Training for Emergency Management Symposium

FIMTF Logo Florida Incident Management Teams Foundation FIMTF supports CORE 2026 Florida Training for Emergency Management (FTEM) Symposium

New nonprofit organization will strengthen workforce development, deployment readiness, and operational support for Florida Incident Management Teams

The launch of FIMTF represents a new milestone for emergency and incident management in Florida” — Christopher Todd, Executive Director of FIMTF

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The official launch of the Florida Incident Management Teams Foundation, Inc. (FIMTF) was announced at the 2026 Florida Training for Emergency Management (FTEM) Symposium in Orlando. The nonprofit organization is dedicated to strengthening statewide resilience by building capacity to support specialized incident management teams responding to Florida communities during disasters and complex incidents.

The primary mission of FIMTF is focused on three core areas: workforce development, deployment readiness and operational support for Florida's All-Hazards Incident Management Teams (AHIMTs). These teams respond to a wide range of emergencies, including hurricanes, building collapses, active shooter incidents, terrorism events, EOC staffing augmentation, and public health crises.

"The launch of FIMTF represents a new milestone for emergency and incident management in Florida,” said Christopher Todd, Executive Director of FIMTF. “Our leadership team has deep working knowledge of how IMTs recruit, train, and operate. We're here to make sure Florida's incident managers are ready to respond when our communities need them most."

Florida's AHIMTs have deployed to some of the state's most significant disasters in recent years, including multiple hurricane activations, the COVID-19 pandemic, the Champlain Towers South building collapse in Surfside, Florida, and more. Despite that operational record, most teams continue to have unmet needs surrounding finance, recruitment, and preparedness for their training and response operations.

The foundation's workforce development programs aim to expand the pipeline of trained incident management professionals across the state. Its deployment readiness initiatives focus on ensuring teams have the equipment, logistics and planning resources needed to sustain operations in the field. Operational support efforts help coordinate resources before, during and after complex incidents.

FIMTF will also contribute to Florida’s new Coalition for Operational Readiness in Education, or CORE, bringing together the Florida Division of Emergency Management, the Florida Department of Education, and FloridaCommerce, higher education institutions, non-profit organizations, and private-sector partners to build a stronger workforce pipeline for the future.

“We believe that FIMTF is unique positioned to support Florida’s CORE initiative by bridging gaps between emergency management education and formalized training and certification – ultimately leading to increased emergency and incident management workforce capacity,” said Todd.

FIMTF is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Fla., and operates as a registered Florida 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. For more information, or to support FIMTF, visit fimtf.org.

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