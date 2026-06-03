The Brett Boyer Foundation and mejo Launch App for Lifelong Congenital Heart Disease Management

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My CHD Sidekick enables patients and caregivers to track symptoms, organize medical information and documents

FRANKLIN, TN, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Brett Boyer Foundation and mejo have launched My CHD Sidekick, a new digital care companion app designed to support individuals and families managing congenital heart disease (CHD). The app will be available at no cost to CHD patients and families across the United States beginning in May 2026.

My CHD Sidekick enables users to log symptoms, track medications, store and organize important medical documents, and share updates instantly with care teams and family members. As the most common birth defect, congenital heart disease affects 1 in 100 babies, positioning the app as a resource for a large number of patients and families.

The app is designed to simplify the intense amount of information that families receive throughout their diagnosis and treatment.

Ellen Boyer, co-founder and president of The Brett Boyer Foundation, shared her perspective: "Families navigating congenital heart disease are managing an incredible amount of information, which can quickly become overwhelming. Consider the amount of consultations with multiple specialists, frequent imaging, and ongoing monitoring of daily life over many years. After diagnosis, staying on top of this information becomes essential to long-term outcomes. We’ve long felt we wanted to offer a tool to CHD families beyond our partnering hospitals. We are proud to partner with mejo to bring My CHD Sidekick to our community, giving families a way to save time and stay organized."

Bret Koncak, CEO of mejo, added: "We are very excited to partner with The Brett Boyer Foundation to bring My CHD Sidekick to life. Families managing complex conditions like CHD are doing far more than the healthcare system is designed to support. Our role is to make that daily reality easier. With My CHD Sidekick, families have a single place to organize their care, track what is happening, and share the right information at the right time. This is about reducing friction, saving time, and helping families feel more confident and in control."

This partnership reflects mejo’s continued commitment to supporting rare disease and medically complex communities through practical, patient-and family-controlled digital tools. By working with leading advocacy organizations like The Brett Boyer Foundation, mejo delivers tailored solutions that meet the real-world needs of the communities they serve.

Healthcare organizations and clinics looking to better support families managing congenital heart disease are invited to connect with The Brett Boyer Foundation to explore how to bring My CHD Sidekick to their patients and families.

About mejo

mejo is a care platform built around real-world caregiving, designed to help individuals and caregivers make sense of care and take action. By bringing care coordination, practical support, tracking, and sharing into one place, mejo reduces fragmentation across providers, settings, and life stages, making care more manageable, connected, and human.

About The Brett Boyer Foundation

The Brett Boyer Foundation is dedicated to advancing research, supporting families, and improving outcomes for children and individuals living with congenital heart disease. Founded in honor of Sadie Brett Boyer, the organization has funded upward of $4.8 million in CHD research across 19 institutions and has 11 partnering hospitals where they offer family support. In addition to its work in congenital heart disease, The Brett Boyer Foundation supports and uplifts the Down syndrome community, approximately 50% of whom are also diagnosed with CHD.



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