WSDOT and Washington State Patrol partner to boost SR 520 HOV 3 + compliance

SEATTLE – The Washington State Department of Transportation and the Washington State Patrol are working together to improve compliance with the high occupancy vehicle 3+ requirement on State Route 520.

This effort is focused on keeping transit and traffic moving efficiently and upholding the legislative intent for the SR 520 corridor.

Approved by the State Legislature in 2008, the SR 520 bridge replacement project design requirements including provisions to support transit and HOV travel: two lanes for transit and HOV travel and four general-purpose lanes.

To ensure reliable, high-capacity transit lanes, the Legislature passed another law in 2010 establishing an HOV 3+ requirement across the SR 520 corridor. The law directed WSDOT to report to the Legislature if average speeds in the HOV lanes dropped below 45 miles per hour during peak times.

More than a decade after the new bridge opened, many drivers are not following the HOV 3+ requirement. The issue became especially noticeable when WSDOT opened the new transit/HOV direct access ramps for the SR 520 Montlake Project in 2024. Many drivers are simply not following the law.

“The HOV 3+ lanes on SR 520 are critical for reliable transit and managing congestion,” said Omar Jepperson, SR 520 Program Administrator. “When drivers don’t follow the rules, it slows transit and affects everyone on the road. We’re working with Washington State Patrol to increase awareness and enforcement.”

“Our troopers are committed to safety and compliance on our highways,” said Trooper Rick Johnson. “By working with WSDOT, we can better educate drivers and make sure these lanes are used correctly.”

WSDOT and WSP urge all drivers to understand and follow the HOV 3+ rules on SR 520.

In the coming weeks, WSP will increase patrols focused on HOV compliance. The fine for a first violation is $186. A second violation within two years increases the fine to $336.

HOV violations in Washington state are considered moving violations. They can appear on your driving record for three years and potentially affect your car insurance rates. Multiple violations can result in the suspension of your license.

Learn more about the HOV 3+ requirements on the Construction Corner website.