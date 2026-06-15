Pioneer Physicians Network Announces Dr. Matthew Wilcox as Newest Physician Owner

Dr. Matthew Wilcox and Dr. Gary Pinta, CFO

Family medicine physician and hospice medical director joins Pioneer's physician ownership at Northampton Primary Care in Cuyahoga Falls

Sometimes the prescription is prayer, a hand to hold, or a well-timed joke. I have learned the simplest things could make all the difference.” — Matthew Wilcox, D.O.

CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pioneer Physicians Network is pleased to announce that Dr. Matthew Wilcox has become a physician owner, effective June 1, 2026. Dr. Wilcox practices family medicine at Northampton Primary Care in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio and earned his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine and completed his family medicine residency at Cleveland Clinic Akron General.

He chose family medicine for its breadth, specifically for the opportunity to care for patients across every stage of life. In practice, that means seeing newborns and older adults in the same day, managing chronic conditions with a lifestyle-first approach, and prioritizing same-day access for patients with acute needs. He also serves as Medical Director of Gardens of Western Reserve Hospice and Home Care, where he oversees the clinical care of patients with terminal illness, with a focus on comfort and dignity at the end of life. It is a role he describes as a constant reminder of what medicine is really for. “Sometimes the prescription is prayer, a hand to hold, or a well-timed joke. I have learned the simplest things could make all the difference," said Dr. Matthew Wilcox.

For his patients in Cuyahoga Falls, Dr. Wilcox describes his practice as home base. He views his role as that of a trusted advocate, someone patients can call when a new diagnosis arrives, when a hospitalization feels overwhelming, or when the path forward is unclear. He believes that knowing a patient in the context of their life and family is not incidental to good care but central to it.

“Dr. Wilcox has consistently demonstrated clinical excellence and compassionate patient care in his time with Pioneer. We could not ask for a better physician both at my practice and in this company," said Dr. Victoria DiGennaro, CEO of Pioneer Physicians Network. "The recent success we have had with physicians joining us out of residency and staying on to become physician owners highlights the strength of our organization and the power of independent primary care.”

Pioneer Physicians Network, Inc. is one of the largest independent primary care networks in Northeast Ohio, and independence is not incidental to how Pioneer operates. Physicians are owners with a direct stake in the decisions, the direction, and the quality of care at their practice. Dr. Wilcox has been part of the Pioneer team since September 2024 and becomes the 55th physician owner in the network.

Patients can schedule appointments with Dr. Wilcox at Northampton Primary Care by calling (330) 648-0487.

About Pioneer Physicians Network

Pioneer Physicians Network is a physician-owned medical group dedicated to delivering high-quality, patient-centered primary care throughout Northeast Ohio. With over 85 healthcare providers across 18 practice locations in Summit, Stark, and Medina counties, Pioneer Physicians Network is committed to improving the health and well-being of the communities it serves.

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