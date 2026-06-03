Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys Partners with LSU Alumna and Rising Professional Golfer Carla Tejedo

Gordon McKernan has announced a new partnership with former LSU Women’s Golf standout Carla Tejedo as she gathers momentum in her rookie LPGA Tour season.

Her work ethic, discipline and drive to compete at the highest level make her an incredible ambassador not only for women’s golf, but for the LSU community and the state of Louisiana” — Gordon McKernan

BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Louisiana personal injury law firm Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys is proud to announce a new partnership with professional golfer Carla Tejedo , a former LSU Women’s Golf standout competing on the LPGA Tour.Originally from Castellón, Spain, Tejedo built strong ties to Louisiana during her time at LSU, where she became one of the top players in the program while helping lead the Tigers on the national stage. Having enjoyed a memorable rookie season on the Epson Tour, achieving her LPGA Tour status within just twelve months of turning professional, Carla is now making waves on golf’s premier stage with multiple top finishes and her Major Championship Debut in Houston just last month.For Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys, the partnership is another opportunity to support athletes who have helped shape Louisiana sports culture and continue representing the state at the highest level.“Carla represents everything we admire about LSU athletes and those who choose Louisiana as their home,” said Gordon McKernan, founder of Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys. “Her work ethic, discipline and drive to compete at the highest level make her an incredible ambassador not only for women’s golf, but for the LSU community and the state of Louisiana.”Tejedo’s ties to Baton Rouge remain strong even after graduation. It remains her home base while training and preparing for professional competition.The partnership is part of Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys’ continued investment in Louisiana athletics and NIL initiatives. The firm has become widely recognized for championing LSU athletics, local communities and athletes who embody the culture and competitive spirit of the state.Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys is a Louisiana personal injury law firm with offices in Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Hammond, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Metairie, Monroe, Shreveport and Zachary. For questions and inquiries, call (225) 888-8888 or visit getgordon.com for more information.

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