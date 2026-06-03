GUIDE DOGS OF AMERICA | TENDER LOVING CANINES INVITES SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA TO CELEBRATE EVERYDAY HEROES AT OPEN HOUSE

Guide Dogs of America Graduate, Daniel, and his guide dog Ventura celebrating their match Puppy Raiser family holding their puppy for the first time. Future superhero in training for Guide Dogs of America

Guide Dogs of America | Tender Loving Canines hosts annual Open House honoring the everyday heroes who help transform lives throughout North America.

Every life-changing partnership begins with a community of people willing to step forward and make a difference. Our Open House is an opportunity to celebrate those everyday heroes.” — Tony Blevins, President of Guide Dogs of America | Tender Loving Canines

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- One Mission. Four Paws. Countless Heroes!Family-Friendly Event Features Guide Dogs, Service Dogs, Therapy Dogs, Demonstrations, Community Partners, Food, and FunGuide Dogs of America | Tender Loving Canines (GDA | TLC) invites members of the media and the community to join us on Saturday, June 6, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. for our annual Open House, a free family-friendly celebration honoring the everyday heroes who help transform lives throughout Southern California and beyond.Held on GDA | TLC's beautiful 7.5-acre campus in Sylmar, this year's event embraces our 2026 theme, Year of Heroes, recognizing the Volunteers, Staff, Puppy Raisers, Graduates, Donors, First Responders, Veterans, and Community Partners who make our life-changing programs possible.Visitors will have the opportunity to meet graduates and their Guide Dogs, Veteran Service Dogs, Autism Service Dogs, Facility Dogs, and newly launched Therapy Dog teams. Throughout the day, live demonstrations will showcase the remarkable ways these expertly trained dogs enhance independence, provide support, and make a lasting impact in the lives of individuals and communities they serve.The event also celebrates the dedicated volunteer Puppy Raisers who help prepare future GDA | TLC Guide and Service Dogs for their important careers. GDA | TLC puppy raising groups from across Southern California will be represented:•San Fernando Valley•Santa Clarita Valley•Simi Valley•Ventura•Pasadena•Glendora•West Los Angeles•Torrance•Inland Empire•Long Beach•Orange County•Huntington Beach•San Diego•Temecula"Every life-changing partnership begins with a community of people willing to step forward and make a difference," said Tony Blevins, President & Director of Guide Dogs of America | Tender Loving Canines. "Our Open House is an opportunity to celebrate those everyday heroes while welcoming new friends to learn about our mission and see the impact of our programs firsthand."Guests can enjoy:•Live Guide Dog and Service Dog demonstrations•Meet-and-greets with puppies and program dogs in training•Interactions with graduates and working dog teams•Kids activities and family entertainment•Community partner exhibits•Silent auction featuring pet-themed gift baskets, vacation packages, sports experiences, and more•Lunch from the famous In-N-Out Burger Truck and local favorite Los Ruizeñores Mexican CuisineThe event is proudly sponsored by Logix Federal Credit Union and supported by the valued collaboration of our friends at DC and Ultimate Pet Nutrition.Members of the media are encouraged to attend and bring their families to experience this unique community celebration. Interview opportunities will be available with graduates, puppy raisers, veterans, volunteers, therapy dog teams, organizational leadership, and the dogs whose futures are helping change lives every day.Whether you're a longtime supporter or discovering GDA | TLC for the first time, Open House offers a memorable day of inspiration, connection, and fun for all ages.EVENT DETAILSGuide Dogs of America | Tender Loving Canines Open House Saturday, June 6, 2026 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. 13445 Glenoaks Boulevard Sylmar, CA 91342Free Admission • Family Friendly • All Are WelcomePlease note: Guide, Service, Facility and GDA | TLC Therapy Dogs are welcome to attend. Please, no personal pets or career change dogs.For media inquiries, behind the scenes interviews and tours on the day of, or days prior to the event, please contact:Belen Amaya-MoralesPublic Affairs & Corporate Engagement Planner Guide Dogs of America | Tender Loving Canines bamorales@guidedogsofamerica.orgOffice Direct: (818) 833-6434, Cell: (818) 271-5177About Guide Dogs of America | Tender Loving CaninesGuide Dogs of America | Tender Loving Canines transforms lives through partnerships with highly trained Guide Dogs, Veteran Service Dogs, Autism Service Dogs, Facility Dogs, and Therapy Dogs. Since 1948, the organization has provided these life-changing dogs and comprehensive support services at no cost to recipients throughout the United States and Canada.

The Heroes of Guide Dogs of America

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