RISE AS ONE: Global Christian Anthem Unites Nations Through Faith, Hope and Unity During the World Cup Season

GLOBAL CHRISTIAN ANTHEM THROUGH SPORTS, FAITH AND UNITY NATIONS TOGETHER IN THE WORLD CUP THE USA, CANADA AND MEXICO WELCOMING THE WORLD

Created by Shekinah Grace Moyes and Angel Gospel Music, an international Christian music and media initiative from Vancouver, Canada.

We believe this is a historic opportunity to share a message of faith, hope, unity, and friendship with people from every nation. It is God’s love that transcends every border, language, and culture.” — Shekinah Grace Moyes

VANCOUVER , BRITISH COLUMBIA , CANADA, June 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA — Angel Gospel Music announces the worldwide release of “RISE AS ONE,” a cinematic global music and cultural campaign created to inspire unity, hope, friendship, and peace among nations during the World Cup season across Canada, the United States, and Mexico.

The project emerges during one of the largest international gatherings of people in modern history, as millions travel, celebrate, and connect across North America for the global football season.

At the heart of the project is a faith-inspired message rooted in Christian values of love, unity, and reconciliation, while remaining open and accessible to audiences of all backgrounds and beliefs.

The initiative is led by Canadian artist, producer, and creative director Shekinah Grace Moyes, founder of Angel Gospel Music, known for her multilingual, cross-cultural creative work in music, media, and inspirational storytelling.

A GLOBAL ANTHEM FOR A GLOBAL MOMENT

“RISE AS ONE” is inspired by biblical themes of unity found in Psalm 133, John 17, and Revelation 7:9, reflecting a vision of people from every nation, culture, and language coming together in peace and shared humanity.

Released during the FIFA World Cup season, the project highlights the unique moment when the world gathers in celebration, connection, and cultural exchange across host nations.

Rather than focusing on competition alone, the project presents a broader message:

that humanity is strongest when it rises together in unity, compassion, and hope.

The song blends:

Contemporary inspirational music

Cinematic orchestration

Multicultural rhythms

Youth choir elements

Global musical influences

creating a sound designed for international audiences across cultures and generations.

ARTISTS AND COLLABORATION

The track features Shekinah Grace Moyes as lead vocalist alongside Angel Gospel Music artists, including Ryan, Raphael, Jil, Samuel, Uyi, Gospel, Daisy, Kelvin, Zeanne, John, Santiago, Taco, Ajay, and Rastan, as well as collaborators Evan, Stanley, Jeffrey, Alex, and Mary.

Together, they represent a diverse international creative collective unified through music, culture, and shared artistic vision.

MUSIC VIDEO PRODUCTION

The official cinematic music video for “RISE AS ONE” was filmed across British Columbia, Canada, showcasing natural landscapes, urban cultural diversity, and community participation.

Featuring youth performers, families, artists, and creative collaborators, the production emphasizes themes of:

Unity in diversity

Cultural exchange

Youth empowerment

Community connection

Global friendship and peace

The visual storytelling reflects the spirit of the World Cup season — a moment when cultures meet, nations gather, and the world shares a common stage.

FAITH-INSPIRED MESSAGE

While designed for a global audience, the project carries a clear faith foundation rooted in Christian values of love, peace, and unity.

Inspired by Scripture, “RISE AS ONE” reflects the belief that faith can serve as a bridge between cultures, encouraging respect, understanding, and compassion among people of all backgrounds.

The message is intentionally presented in an inclusive tone while remaining rooted in Christian inspiration and worldview.

CREATIVE VISION

The project was developed as part of a broader creative initiative by Angel Gospel Music focused on producing inspirational media that connects music, culture, and storytelling for global audiences.

The vision behind “RISE AS ONE” emerged during preparations for the FIFA World Cup season, when the creative team asked what message could speak to the world during a historic moment of international unity and gathering.

The result is a cinematic music experience designed to encourage audiences to rise above division, fear, and isolation, and embrace unity, hope, and shared humanity.

ABOUT SHEKINAH GRACE MOYES

Shekinah Grace Moyes is a Canadian evangelist, artist, producer, creative director, translator, and interpreter known for her multilingual and cross-cultural creative work.

She performs in multiple languages, including English, Mandarin, French, and Japanese, and focuses on building cultural bridges through music, media, and inspirational storytelling.

She is the founder of Angel Gospel Music and has worked in television, radio, music production, and international creative initiatives across North America and Asia.

ABOUT ANGEL GOSPEL MUSIC

Angel Gospel Music is a North America-based international music and media organization dedicated to producing inspirational content that promotes unity, hope, cultural understanding, and positive social impact.

The organization develops music, media, youth initiatives, educational programming, and international collaborations designed to strengthen communities and encourage global connections.

MEDIA CONTACT

Shekinah Grace Moyes

Founder & Creative Director

Angel Gospel Music

Website: https://www.angelgospelmusic.org/

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/@angelgospelmusic

Email: info@angelgospelmusic.org

Media Relations: Adonai SLH Productions

Email: info@adonaislhproductions.com

Phone: +1 604-798-2233

RISE AS ONE (Official Music Video) | Vancouver BC Canada | Shekinah Grace Moyes

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