Allpure Behavioral Health Partners With Rx Outreach to Expand Affordable Online Substance Use Disorder Treatment

The collaboration connects opioid use disorder patients with affordable medications and free nationwide home delivery — with no insurance requirements.

Cost should never be the reason someone in recovery goes without the medication that keeps them alive. We're making evidence-based opioid treatment both accessible and affordable.” — Jonathan Privat

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allpure Behavioral Health, a telehealth provider serving patients in Florida and Colorado that specializes in medication-assisted treatment for opioid use disorder, today announced a partnership with Rx Outreach , the nation's largest nonprofit mail-order pharmacy, to make substance use disorder treatment more affordable for patients in Florida and Colorado. The collaboration pairs Allpure's online substance use disorder treatment programs with Rx Outreach's nonprofit prescription pharmacy and free home delivery, removing one of the most persistent barriers to recovery: the cost of medication.A Response to a National CrisisThe opioid epidemic remains one of the most urgent public health challenges in the United States, claiming tens of thousands of lives every year. Research consistently shows that medication-assisted treatment (MAT) — combining medications with counseling and behavioral support — significantly reduces the risk of overdose death and improves long-term recovery outcomes. Despite this, the majority of Americans with opioid use disorder do not receive evidence-based medication treatment. Cost, stigma, and lack of access to a qualified prescriber are among the leading reasons.Allpure Behavioral Health was built to dismantle those barriers. Through secure telehealth visits conducted by phone or video, Allpure Behavioral Health's licensed providers evaluate patients, prescribe medication when clinically appropriate, and deliver ongoing counseling and medication management — all without requiring an in-person appointment. The initial medical assessment can be completed from the privacy of a patient's home, and the prescription is sent to the pharmacy of the patient's choosing. By teaming up with Rx Outreach, Allpure Behavioral Health can now point patients toward a pharmacy partner whose entire mission is affordability.Why the Rx Outreach Partnership MattersRx Outreach is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit mail-order pharmacy that has served more than 650,000 patients since 2010 and saved them over $1 billion on prescription medications. Unlike traditional pharmacies, Rx Outreach reinvests revenue back into its mission of expanding access rather than maximizing profit. The pharmacy requires no insurance, no membership, no hidden fees, and — notably — no application or financial eligibility to use its services. Medications are shipped with free delivery to all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.For Allpure Behavioral Health patients prescribed medications, that combination is transformative. A patient can complete a telehealth visit with an Allpure Behavioral Health provider, receive an affordable prescription, have it filled through Rx Outreach's non profit pharmacy, and have the medication delivered directly to their door — often at a fraction of typical retail pricing. The entire journey, from evaluation to refill, can happen without a single trip to a clinic or a pharmacy counter.How Online Treatment Through Allpure Behavioral Health WorksThe Allpure Behavioral Health model is designed around convenience, privacy, and clinical quality. The process generally follows four steps.First, a prospective patient schedules a confidential telehealth appointment. There is no need to take time off for travel or sit in a waiting room; visits are conducted by secure video or phone from wherever the patient feels comfortable.Second, a licensed Allpure Behavioral Health provider conducts a comprehensive medical assessment to determine whether medication is clinically appropriate. This evaluation reviews the patient's history of opioid use, overall health, and recovery goals.Third, when medication is prescribed, the prescription can be routed to Rx Outreach so the patient benefits from affordable pricing and free home delivery. Patients may also continue with the pharmacy of their choice, but the Rx Outreach partnership exists specifically to make the medication as affordable as possible.Fourth, treatment continues with ongoing medication management, counseling, and therapy that address the root causes of addiction. Allpure Behavioral Health's integrated approach is built for lasting recovery, not just short-term symptom relief.Because Allpure Behavioral Health serves patients in Florida and Colorado and Rx Outreach ships to every state, the partnership is especially meaningful for patients in rural areas, treatment deserts, and communities where in-person medication-assisted treatment (MAT) or substance use disorder (SUD) providers are scarce or have long waitlists.Tackling the Affordability Barrier Head-OnAffordability is at the center of this announcement. Even patients who successfully find a substance use disorder (SUD) prescriber frequently abandon treatment when they discover what the medication costs each month — particularly those who are uninsured, underinsured, or facing high deductibles. Gaps in therapy and supply are dangerous: an interruption in medication can trigger withdrawal and dramatically raise the risk of relapse and overdose.By directing patients to Rx Outreach, Allpure Behavioral Health aims to make those interruptions far less likely. The nonprofit's pricing model and free shipping are designed to keep patients consistently supplied with their medication, supporting the continuity of care that is essential to recovery. There are no eligibility hoops to jump through and no income verification required, which means patients can focus on healing rather than paperwork.Privacy, Dignity, and Reducing StigmaStigma keeps many people from seeking opioid treatment. The discretion of a telehealth visit and discreet home delivery of medication can make the difference between someone starting treatment and someone staying on the sidelines. Allpure Behavioral Health's virtual model allows patients to pursue recovery privately, without the visibility of repeated clinic visits, while Rx Outreach's mail-order delivery means the medication arrives quietly and conveniently. Together, the partnership supports recovery with dignity.AvailabilityAllpure Behavioral Health currently provides online substance use disorder treatment and telehealth psychiatric and therapy services to patients in Florida and Colorado. The Rx Outreach nonprofit pharmacy option is available to eligible Allpure Behavioral Health patients, with free delivery to all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and U.S. Virgin Islands.Patients and referring providers can learn more about online substance use disorder (SUD) treatment in Florida and Colorado at Allpure Behavioral Health (allpurebh.com), and about affordable medication access through Rx Outreach (rxoutreach.org).About Allpure Behavioral Health Allpure Behavioral Health is a telehealth provider serving patients in Florida and Colorado, offering medication-assisted treatment for opioid use disorder, along with psychiatric care and therapy. Through secure video and phone visits, Allpure Behavioral Health's licensed providers deliver confidential, evidence-based addiction treatment without requiring in-person appointments, helping patients across Florida and Colorado begin and sustain recovery from home.About Rx OutreachRx Outreach is a nonprofit, fully licensed mail-order pharmacy dedicated to making medications affordable and accessible. Since 2010, Rx Outreach has served more than 650,000 patients and saved them over $1 billion on prescriptions, providing access to more than 1,100 medications covering most chronic conditions. With no insurance, membership, or income requirements and free delivery to all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and U.S. Virgin Islands. Rx Outreach reduces the financial, geographic, and social barriers that keep patients from the medications they need.

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