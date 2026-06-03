Chairman Hill and Vice Chairman Huizenga Warn Obama-Era Conflict Mineral Rules Undermine U.S. National Security
House Committee on Financial Services Chairman French Hill (AR-02) and Vice Chairman Bill Huizenga (MI-04) sent a letter to President Donald Trump urging the Administration to revise, waive, or terminate the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) conflict minerals disclosure requirements initiated by the Dodd-Frank Act.
In the letter, the Chairmen argue the ineffective Obama-era disclosure regime has weakened U.S. access to critical mineral supply chains while allowing China to expand its influence over strategically important resources in Central Africa. The letter encourages President Trump to allow the SEC to lift or overhaul the conflict mineral disclosure requirements to advance America’s national security interests, reduce the overreliance on China for critical minerals, and halt China from strengthening its dominance over mineral supply chains in Central Africa.
Read the full letter here.
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