Volta Electric Expands Electrical Services to Support Safer, More Energy-Efficient Homes and Businesses in California

Volta Electric logo A car being charged from an EV charger in Santa Monica installed by Volta Electric

Volta Electric supports California homes and businesses with safe EV charger, generator, panel, wiring, and electrical services.

WOODLAND HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Volta Electric, a licensed, bonded, and insured electrical contractor serving homes and businesses across California, is reaffirming its commitment to safer, more reliable, and more energy-conscious electrical services for residential and commercial customers. As California continues to invest in clean energy, electric vehicle infrastructure, grid resilience, and safer buildings, Volta Electric is helping property owners prepare their electrical systems for modern power demands.From EV charger installation and generator installation to panel upgrades, wiring, lighting, outlet repair, GFCI installation, ceiling fan service, smoke detector installation, carbon monoxide detector installation, and electrical troubleshooting, Volta Electric provides practical electrical solutions for everyday safety, comfort, and reliability. The company serves customers throughout California, with strong service coverage in Los Angeles County, Orange County, Ventura County, and surrounding communities.California homes and businesses are relying on electricity more than ever. Electric vehicles, smart appliances, home offices, security systems, HVAC equipment, commercial technology, and backup power needs have changed how properties use power. At the same time, many older homes and buildings still depend on aging panels, outdated wiring, limited circuits, and electrical systems that were not built for current demand.Volta Electric helps bridge that gap with licensed electrical work designed around safety, code compliance, and long-term performance.Supporting California’s Clean Energy and Electrification GoalsCalifornia has set a statewide policy requiring renewable energy and zero-carbon resources to supply 100 percent of electric retail sales by 2045, according to the California Energy Commission’s SB 100 Joint Agency Report . The state is also investing in electric vehicle charging infrastructure through programs managed by the California Energy Commission, Caltrans, and CALeVIP.These statewide goals are creating real needs at the property level. Homeowners need safe, properly wired EV chargers. Businesses need charging access for customers, employees, fleets, and visitors. Property owners need electrical panels that can support added load. Families need reliable backup systems when outages occur. Commercial spaces need safer circuits, lighting, detectors, and code-compliant upgrades.Volta Electric’s services directly support these needs by helping customers make practical electrical improvements without confusion or unnecessary complexity.The company’s EV charger installation services include Level 1 and Level 2 charger setup, dedicated circuit installation, wiring upgrades, wall-mounted and pedestal charger installation, inspection, testing, and smart charging station setup. Volta Electric works with major charger brands and focuses on safe installation that matches California electrical code requirements.For homeowners, a professionally installed charger can make daily EV ownership easier and safer. For businesses, EV charging can improve the customer experience, support employees, and prepare properties for growing demand.Backup Power for a State Facing Outages and Grid PressurePower reliability has become a major concern across California. The California Public Utilities Commission explains that utilities may temporarily shut off power in certain areas during high fire-risk conditions through Public Safety Power Shutoffs. For families and businesses, even short outages can interrupt HVAC systems, refrigeration, security systems, internet access, medical devices, operations, and customer service.Volta Electric provides generator installation services for residential and commercial properties that need dependable backup power. The company installs portable generator connections, standby generators, whole-house generator systems, and commercial backup systems based on customer needs, property layout, and electrical load requirements.Each generator project is handled with attention to proper placement, safe electrical connections, permitting needs, testing, and customer guidance. This helps customers avoid the risks of improper installation, including carbon monoxide hazards, backfeeding, overloaded circuits, and unreliable performance during an outage.Safer Electrical Systems for Modern Homes and BusinessesElectrical panel upgrades are one of the company’s key services. Older panels may not support EV chargers, new appliances, additional circuits, commercial equipment, or high-demand household usage. A properly upgraded panel can reduce breaker trips, support added load, and improve overall electrical safety.The company also provides wiring and rewiring services for remodels, new property wiring, outdated systems, damaged wiring, and electrical expansion projects. These services are especially important in older California homes where original wiring may no longer meet current safety or usage expectations.For day-to-day electrical safety, Volta Electric installs and repairs outlets, GFCI outlets, smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors, ceiling fans, and lighting systems. The company also provides troubleshooting for flickering lights, dead outlets, circuit issues, breaker problems, unusual electrical odors, buzzing sounds, and unexplained power loss.Every project is guided by Volta Electric’s mission: safety first, high-quality workmanship, customer satisfaction, and skilled service. The company’s team focuses on clear communication, transparent pricing, respectful service, and reliable results for projects of all sizes.Serving Residential and Commercial Customers Across CaliforniaVolta Electric works with homeowners, landlords, property managers, business owners, retail spaces, offices, restaurants, and other commercial properties that need dependable electrical service. Whether the project is a small outlet repair or a larger electrical upgrade, the company follows the same service principles: inspect carefully, explain clearly, complete the work safely, and leave customers confident in the result.The company’s services include:EV charger installationGenerator installationCeiling fan installation and repairProfessional lighting installationOutlet and GFCI repair and installationElectrical panel upgradesSmoke and carbon monoxide detector installationElectrical troubleshootingWiring and rewiring servicesVolta Electric’s team understands that electrical work can feel stressful for customers. That is why the company places strong emphasis on communication throughout the process. Customers receive practical recommendations, clear explanations, and upfront information before work begins.A Practical Partner for California’s Electrical FutureAs California moves toward cleaner energy, broader EV adoption, safer buildings, and better outage preparedness, local electricians play an important role in making those goals work in real homes and businesses. Volta Electric is positioned to help customers take those next steps with licensed service, careful installation, and a customer-first approach.Property owners do not need to overhaul everything at once. In many cases, progress starts with a panel inspection, an EV charger installation, a safer outlet, a lighting upgrade, a wiring repair, or a generator consultation. Volta Electric helps customers identify the right next step based on their property, budget, and safety needs.

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