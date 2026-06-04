ACASS Expands African Footprint with Addition of BBJ2 and Legacy 650 to Managed Fleet

These additions reflect both the continued demand we are seeing in Africa and our commitment to providing flexible, high-quality aircraft management and charter solutions in the region.” — Andre Khury, CEO

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ACASS is pleased to announce the addition of two aircraft to its managed fleet: a Boeing Business Jet 2 (BBJ2) and an Embraer Legacy 650. Both Kenya-based aircraft are registered under the San Marino registry (T7) and will soon be available for global charter.The addition of these long-range aircraft builds on ACASS’s strong presence in Africa, where the company is well known for delivering tailored aviation solutions to a diverse client base.The BBJ2 offers exceptional range and cabin space, ideal for head-of-state travel, executive transport, and large group trips requiring intercontinental capability. The Legacy 650 offers highly efficient and comfortable long-range travel, with a proven track record of reliability and performance.“These additions reflect both the continued demand we are seeing in Africa and our commitment to providing flexible, high-quality aircraft management and charter solutions in the region,” said Andre Khury , CEO. “ACASS has decades of experience across Africa, and we are proud to continue expanding our footprint with aircraft that meet the evolving needs of our clients.”Both aircraft will be operated under ACASS’s industry-leading management standards, ensuring the highest levels of safety, operational efficiency, and service delivery.With a well-established presence in Africa, ACASS supports aircraft owners and charter clients through its comprehensive suite of services, including aircraft management, charter, sales and acquisitions, flight crew staffing, and technical support. The company’s global expertise, combined with regional experience, enable it to navigate complex operating environments while delivering seamless solutions to clients.About ACASSACASS is a leading global provider of business aviation services, offering aircraft management, charter, sales and acquisitions, flight crew staffing, and technical support. With operations spanning multiple continents and registry capabilities including Canada (C), Ireland (EJ), and San Marino (T7), ACASS delivers customized aviation solutions to clients worldwide.

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