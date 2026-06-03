DELRAY BEACH DDA ANNOUNCES RETURN OF #LOVEDELRAY FEEL GOOD SUMMER

DDA Logo Full Moon Yoga #LoveDelray Feel Good Summer #LoveDelray Feel Good Summer Coco Market Wellness Fest

Summer of Wellness Highlights Include Shopping Pass, Class Pass, Wellness Festivals, Farmers Markets, Full Moon Yoga, Ladies Night, and Art Walks

Summer is one of the best times to rediscover Downtown Delray Beach.” — Laura Simon, Executive Director of the Delray Beach DDA

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) announced today the return of #LoveDelray Feel Good Summer , a seasonal initiative running June through August designed to encourage residents and visitors to explore, shop, dine, stay, and experience Downtown Delray Beach all summer long through special promotions, wellness experiences, entertainment, and community events.#LoveDelray Feel Good Summer will spotlight Downtown Delray Beach’s vibrant wellness culture, with a series of inspiring events and exclusive experiences designed to nourish the body, mind and soul — all set against the backdrop of the city’s energetic, beachside downtown.“Summer is one of the best times to rediscover Downtown Delray Beach,” said Laura Simon, Executive Director of the Delray Beach DDA. “#LoveDelray Feel Good Summer is all about celebrating our incredible wellness culture while showcasing the festivals, farmers markets, yoga classes, art walks, fitness experiences, shopping, dining, and community connections that make Downtown Delray so unique.”Summer of Wellness Highlights include:- #LoveDelray Shopping Pass: A free mobile pass that allows users to earn points and gift cards while shopping at Downtown Delray retail stores throughout the month of June. Sign up for the #LoveDelray Summer Shopping Pass here.- #LoveDelray Class Pass: Launching mid-June through the DDA’s free mobile pass platform, this complimentary digital pass will be redeemable for one free class at participating Downtown Delray fitness, yoga and Pilates studios during July and August. Details coming soon.- Wellness Festivals: Connect with community at the monthly Coco Market Wellness Fest, taking place June 7, July 5, and August 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.- Farmers Markets: Shop fresh, local finds at the weekly Downtown Delray GreenMarket. Summer markets take place every Saturday through July 25 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.- Yoga at the Museum: Enjoy $8 yoga classes every Wednesday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Cornell Art Museum. Tickets available here.- Full Moon Yoga: A free yoga flow and ecstatic dance experience under the full moon taking place Monday, June 29 and Tuesday, July 28, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Details available here.- #LoveDelray's Hottest Ladies Night: In partnership with Rothman Health Solutions, this special wellness-focused afternoon will take place Saturday, August 22 from 4 to 6 p.m. inside the Vintage Gym at Old School Square and feature a screening of The M Factor: Shredding the Silence on Menopause, including a special video introduction by filmmaker and author Tamsen Fadal, along with health and wellness vendors, giveaways, and opportunities for community connection.- Art Walks: Explore Downtown Delray’s thriving arts scene during the First Friday Art Walk, held from 6 to 9 p.m. on the first Friday of every month.- Run with the Chief: Join Delray Beach Police Chief Darrel Hunter for a community run along Atlantic Avenue on Saturday, June 27 from 8 to 9 a.m. Details available here.The City of Delray Beach is also offering FREE PARKING WEDNESDAYS from Wednesday, June 3 through Wednesday, August 26. Parking in City-owned public parking garages and surface lots in Downtown Delray Beach will be free all day and night on Wednesdays. On-Street parking and beachside parking is not included in Free Parking Wednesdays. Parking information and details on participating City-owned lots can be found at DowntownDelrayBeach.com/get-around/parking.For more details, visit: https://downtowndelraybeach.com/events/signature-events/love-delray-feel-good-summer About the Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA)The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) was established in 1971 with a mission to grow, strengthen, and enhance the economic vitality of Downtown Delray Beach. As an autonomous agency of the City, the Delray Beach DDA advocates, facilitates, plans, and executes business development, fosters business relations, supports public and private projects, and markets the downtown district. The DDA is located at 350 SE 1st Street, Delray Beach, FL. Learn more at DowntownDelrayBeach.com or call 561-243-1077.

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