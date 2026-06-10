SeaEO Brings Its Private Luxury Charter Experience to Lake of the Ozarks

seaeo-luxury-boat-charters-logo SeaEO Luxury Boat Charters

New Midwest location gives groups a private way to experience Lake of the Ozarks with customized lake days, celebrations, sunset cruises, and waterfront stops.

Lake of the Ozarks is a destination where boating isn’t an activity, it’s the main event.” — JP Mancini II

OSAGE BEACH, MO, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SeaEO Luxury Boat Charters announced today that it is launching a new location at Lake of the Ozarks, expanding the company’s footprint beyond coastal markets and into one of the nation’s most iconic boating destinations. Known for private, high-end charters built around the guest experience, SeaEO will offer customized outings designed for groups who want a smoother, more elevated way to spend a day on the lake.SeaEO’s Lake of the Ozarks departure point will be at: 5395 Spruce Ln, Osage Beach, MO 65065“Lake of the Ozarks is a destination where boating isn’t an activity, it’s the main event,” said JP Mancini II, President at SeaEO. “People plan entire weekends around being on the water. We’re bringing a private charter option that’s premium, hosted, and easy, so groups can focus on the experience instead of the logistics.”Unlike a standard rental where guests are managing the route, timing, and details, SeaEO’s Lake of the Ozarks charters are built to feel curated and hosted, with itineraries shaped around what each group wants most: scenic cruising, relaxing in calmer coves, celebrating with friends, or making a full day of waterfront stops.Popular charter styles at Lake of the Ozarks may include:- Cove days and swim time with a relaxed, unhurried pace- Celebration cruises for birthdays, bachelor/bachelorette weekends, and anniversaries- Golden-hour and sunset cruises built around the lake’s signature evening energy- Waterfront restaurant and bar itineraries with planned timing and easy transitions- Family-friendly lake days designed for comfort, shade, and flexibilitySeaEO’s expansion comes as Lake of the Ozarks continues to draw growing numbers of visitors who want more than a typical “rent and roam” experience. The market is active, diverse, and crowded at peak times, which makes planning, navigating, and docking more complex for casual visitors. SeaEO’s model is designed to remove friction: clear booking, a private experience, and an itinerary that’s mapped to the day rather than improvised on the fly.“On busy weekends, Lake of the Ozarks can be incredible, but it can also be overwhelming if you don’t know the water,” added Mancini. “We’re here to make it feel effortless, whether it’s your first time visiting or your go-to summer spot.”For updates and charter information, visit https://sea-eo.com/pages/lake-of-ozarks

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