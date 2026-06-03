Rodeo Realty Ranked Among LA’s Largest Residential Real Estate Brokerages

Real estate has always been about people, not transactions. Nearly four decades ago, we set out to build a company that would empower great agents to serve their communities at the highest level.” — Syd Leibovitch

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rodeo Realty is proud to announce its inclusion in the Los Angeles Business Journal's annual ranking of the Largest Residential Real Estate Brokerage Firms in Los Angeles County.

The recognition highlights the dedication of Rodeo Realty’s more than 1,200 real estate professionals serving clients throughout Los Angeles, Ventura, and Orange Counties.

Founded by Syd Leibovitch in 1986, Rodeo Realty has grown into one of California's most respected independent real estate brokerages. For nearly four decades, the company has built its reputation on exceptional client service, local market expertise, and a deep commitment to helping buyers and sellers.

"Real estate has always been about people, not transactions. Nearly four decades ago, we set out to build a company that would empower great agents to serve their communities at the highest level. This recognition reflects the trust our clients place in us, the dedication of our agents, and our belief that success comes from creating lasting relationships. While we're proud of how far we've come, we're even more excited about where Rodeo Realty is headed as we continue to innovate, grow, and help shape the future of real estate in Southern California."

- Syd Leibovitch

Founder & President, Rodeo Realty

Rodeo Realty has long been recognized as one of Southern California's premier independent brokerages, with a network of twelve offices strategically located throughout the region.

As the Southern California housing market continues to evolve, Rodeo Realty remains committed to investing in client-focused services that help its agents and clients succeed.

The Los Angeles Business Journal's annual list recognizes the largest residential real estate brokerage firms operating in Los Angeles County and serves as one of the region's most respected benchmarks for industry performance and market leadership.

About Rodeo Realty

Founded in 1986, Rodeo Realty is one of California's largest independently owned residential real estate brokerages. Headquartered in Los Angeles, the company serves communities throughout Los Angeles, Ventura, and Orange Counties with a network of offices and more than 1,200 real estate professionals. Rodeo Realty provides residential sales, luxury real estate services, relocation assistance, property marketing, and comprehensive real estate expertise throughout Southern California.

For more information, visit RodeoRE.com.

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