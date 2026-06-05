Magic Fox Orthodontics Offers Saturday Appointments to Serve Working Families in Fountain Valley & Huntington Beach

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As scheduling remains a top barrier to starting orthodontic treatment, a Huntington Beach practice extends weekend access to patients across Orange County.

Our goal is to make it straightforward to start” — Dr. Melissa

HUNTINGTON BEACH , CA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Magic Fox Orthodontics, an orthodontic practice located at 17041 Beach Boulevard Suite 101 in Huntington Beach, California, is making Saturday appointments available to new and existing patients seeking orthodontic consultations and treatment visits. The offering addresses one of the most consistent barriers prospective patients report when evaluating whether to begin orthodontic care the difficulty of scheduling around full-time work and school commitments during standard weekday hours.The practice, led by Dr. Jeremy and Dr. Melissa, serves patients in Huntington Beach, Fountain Valley, and surrounding Orange County communities. For families in Fountain Valley in particular, finding an orthodontic provider with accessible weekend availability has remained a documented challenge. Magic Fox Orthodontics' Saturday appointment option is designed to remove that barrier and ensure that scheduling logistics do not delay patients from beginning or continuing care."Families tell us this is one of the first questions they ask," said Dr. Jeremy. "Can I bring my child in without taking time off work? Can I come in myself without rearranging my entire week? When we can say yes to that, the conversation changes. It becomes about the treatment itself instead of the logistics."The availability of weekend appointments matters most for two distinct patient groups working adults managing their own orthodontic care and parents managing treatment for children or teenagers . For adults, a weekday appointment often means requesting time off work, adjusting meeting schedules, or finding coverage for other responsibilities. For parents, coordinating a child's adjustment visits around school hours and extracurricular schedules creates its own set of constraints. Saturday appointments reduce friction for both groups.This experience is reflected directly in patient accounts shared by Magic Fox Orthodontics, where accessibility and scheduling ease are recurring themes. Learn more about real client stories here Anh N., whose family drives a significant distance to attend appointments at Magic Fox Orthodontics, described the practice's commitment to personal, consistent care as the reason the trip is worthwhile. "I love that they are the ones that see my son at every appointment," she shared. "It really matters to me to have a personalized experience. I highly recommend their practice. We drive quite far just to see them." For families already willing to travel to find the right provider, the addition of weekend scheduling options reduces one more logistical hurdle in a treatment journey that can span a year or more.Saturday access also serves a broader function within the patient experience at Magic Fox Orthodontics: it reflects the practice's approach to designing care around the realities of patients' lives rather than around provider convenience. Dr. Jeremy and Dr. Melissa personally see each patient at every appointment a model that is less common in practices operating at higher volume and Saturday availability extends that consistency to patients who cannot regularly attend on weekdays.The practice offers three treatment options that may be initiated or managed through Saturday appointments: Invisalign clear aligners, Iconix esthetic brackets, and traditional metal braces. Initial consultations, follow-up adjustment visits, and retainer evaluations are all eligible for Saturday scheduling, subject to availability.For patients in Fountain Valley, the practice is located approximately ten minutes from central Fountain Valley via Beach Boulevard, making it one of the more conveniently situated orthodontic providers in the area for residents of that community. Saturday appointments are available by scheduling in advance and are limited in quantity each week, which the practice recommends patients account for when planning their treatment calendar.Weekday appointments remain available Monday through Friday from 9 AM to 5 PM for patients who have greater scheduling flexibility. Initial consultations are offered at no charge and can be booked online or by phone."Our goal is to make it straightforward to start," said Dr. Melissa. "The conversation about treatment options, timing, and cost should happen in a room with us not get delayed because the calendar didn't cooperate."Patients interested in Saturday availability are encouraged to contact the practice as early as possible when planning their first visit or next adjustment, as weekend slots are released on a rolling basis. The practice can be reached by phone at 714-594-5777, by email at info@magicfoxsmiles.com, or through the online booking tool at https://www.magicfoxsmiles.com/ For more information, visit https://www.magicfoxsmiles.com/ or contact info@magicfoxsmiles.com.CONTACTMagic Fox Orthodontics17041 Beach Boulevard Suite 101Huntington Beach, CA 92647Phone: 714-594-5777Email: info@magicfoxsmiles.comWebsite: https://www.magicfoxsmiles.com/ ABOUT MAGIC FOX ORTHODONTICSMagic Fox Orthodontics is an orthodontic practice in Huntington Beach, California, led by Dr. Jeremy and Dr. Melissa. The practice provides Invisalign clear aligners, Iconix esthetic brackets, and traditional metal braces to patients in Huntington Beach, Fountain Valley, and surrounding Orange County communities. Consultations are available at no charge.

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