Travelers Heading to the World Cup Can Save on Global eSIM Plans

World Cup travelers can stay connected with instant eSIM activation and mobile data access across more than 190 countries and regions. Football fans and international travelers can access affordable mobile data plans worldwide through the World Cup travel connectivity campaign. Seamless travel connectivity helps fans share every match moment with reliable mobile data access across global destinations. Simigo’s World Cup travel campaign supports instant eSIM activation and global mobile connectivity using code WCC50.

Global Sports Travelers Gain Easier Access to Affordable eSIM Connectivity Ahead of the World Cup

Our goal is to make global connectivity simpler and more accessible for travelers during major international events. This campaign reflects growing demand for travel eSIM solutions.” — Telmobil Spokesperson

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- International travelers preparing for the upcoming World Cup season now have access to a more affordable way to stay connected abroad. Simigo, a global travel connectivity platform operated by Telmobil Inc, has announced a limited-time 50% discount campaign on selected travel eSIM plans for travelers heading to destinations worldwide.The campaign is designed to help travelers avoid expensive roaming charges and the inconvenience of purchasing physical SIM cards while traveling during one of the busiest international sports seasons of the year.Travelers can use the coupon code WCC50 to receive up to 50% off selected travel eSIM plans until July 19, 2026.According to a spokesperson from Telmobil Inc, the World Cup campaign reflects increasing demand for flexible and affordable travel eSIM solutions.With coverage across more than 190+ countries and regions , Simigo’s eSIM technology allows users to activate mobile data plans digitally within minutes. Travelers can purchase plans online, scan a QR code, and instantly connect to local carrier networks without removing their primary SIM card.As international tourism and event-based travel continue to grow, reliable mobile connectivity has become increasingly important for navigation, transportation bookings, digital payments, messaging, social media access, and live event updates.Unlike traditional roaming services, eSIM technology simplifies global connectivity by removing the need for physical SIM swaps and enabling faster activation before arrival.According to the company, the World Cup travel campaign was introduced to support growing demand from travelers seeking flexible and cost-effective mobile data solutions during large international events.The discounted plans are available for several popular travel destinations frequently visited by international sports fans and tourists. Users can activate their plans before departure, helping reduce the hassle of finding local SIM cards after landing.Industry adoption of eSIM technology has accelerated significantly in recent years as more smartphones and connected devices become eSIM compatible. Travel-focused eSIM solutions are increasingly being viewed as convenient alternatives to expensive roaming plans offered by traditional telecom providers.Simigo continues to focus on improving accessibility to global travel connectivity through digital-first services, international carrier partnerships, and customer-friendly activation experiences. Expanding with business hosting partnerships to improve travel connectivity accessibility across high-traffic retail and travel locations deploying GO AD-Network displays.The company plans to continue introducing new regional partnerships, travel campaigns, and connectivity solutions throughout 2026 as part of its ongoing international expansion strategy.Travelers can explore global travel connectivity solutions designed to simplify international mobile data access and eSIM activation worldwide.About SimigoSimigo is a global orchestration platform operated by Telmobil Inc, offering travel eSIM solutions, local mobile data plans, digital utilities, and connected services designed for international travelers and digital-first consumers.With coverage across more than 190+ countries and regions, Simigo focuses on simplifying global connectivity through instant eSIM activation, strategic carrier partnerships, and accessible digital mobile solutions that help travelers stay connected worldwide.

Carry the Match Wherever You Go | Simigo eSIM

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