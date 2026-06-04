SeaEO Announces New Charleston Location, Expanding Luxury Boat Charters to the South Carolina Lowcountry

seaeo-luxury-boat-charters-logo SeaEO Luxury Boat Charters

New Lowcountry location brings private, customizable luxury charters to Charleston Harbor, barrier islands, and the surrounding coastal waterways.

We’re excited to bring SeaEO’s private, luxury charter experience to the Lowcountry” — JP Mancini II

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SeaEO Luxury Boat Charters , a private luxury charter company known for curated on-the-water experiences along the U.S. East Coast, announced today that it is expanding into Charleston, South Carolina with a new local operating location. The Charleston launch extends SeaEO’s growing presence across premier coastal destinations and will offer guests the ability to book private, customizable charters designed for celebrations, sightseeing, and elevated time on the water.SeaEO’s Charleston location will operate from: 18 Ashley Point Dr, Charleston, SC 29407“Charleston has always stood out as a destination where the water is part of the culture,” said JP Mancini II, President at SeaEO. “From the harbor to the barrier islands, this is a place people come to experience the coast in a different way. We’re excited to bring SeaEO’s private, luxury charter experience to the Lowcountry and make it easy for groups to get on the water with a premium, consistent standard of service.”SeaEO’s Charleston charters will focus on a refined, private experience built around the needs of each group, with itineraries that may include:- Charleston Harbor sightseeing and skyline cruises- Sunset and golden-hour cruises- Private celebrations and special occasions- Dolphin-spotting and coastal wildlife viewing- Customized outings tailored to guest preferencesAs with SeaEO’s other destinations, the Charleston expansion is designed to deliver a consistent, high-end experience while keeping each charter local in feel, pacing, and points of interest.Charleston continues to grow as a year-round travel destination, attracting visitors looking for experiences that feel both exclusive and authentic to the region. SeaEO’s entry into Charleston reflects increasing demand for private charters that prioritize comfort, customization, and a hospitality-first approach—without the limitations of crowded group tours.For updates on SeaEO Charleston availability and launch details, visit https://sea-eo.com/pages/charleston.

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