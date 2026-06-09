CREEP I.E. AFTERMATH RETURNS THIS JULY AS THE MASSIVE SEQUEL TO THE SOLD-OUT CREEP I.E. CON 2026

Creep I.E. Aftermath, July 10th - 12th, Ontario, California

California’s Fastest Growing Horror Convention Expands with Celebrity Reunions, Exclusive Experiences, and Over 200,000 Square Feet of Spooky Entertainment

ONTARIO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following the sold-out success of February 2026’s Creep I.E. Con , SoCal Social Events and Fearsome Figures proudly presents the next chapter in horror fandom: Creep I.E. Aftermath, taking over the Ontario Convention Center July 10–12, 2026.Dubbed the “sequel” to the wildly successful February convention, Creep I.E. Aftermath promises an even bigger celebration of horror, nostalgia, cult cinema, and pop culture fandom with over 200,000 square feet of immersive attractions, celebrity guests, panels, shopping, live experiences, and unforgettable reunions.Creep I.E. was recently voted one of the Top 10 Horror Conventions in the United States for 2026 by the Horror & Halloween Events Group, further cementing its status as one of the nation’s premier fan events.The convention will feature highly anticipated cast reunions including:• Child’s Play Franchise Reunion featuring Brad Dourif, Fiona Dourif, and Alex Vincent• The Addams Family Reunion featuring Christina Ricci, Christopher Lloyd, Jimmy Workman & Carel Struycken.• Back to the Future Reunion featuring Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson and Claudia Wells• Who Framed Roger Rabbit Reunion featuring Christopher Lloyd, Charles Fleischer and Joanna Cassidy• Scary Movie Reunion featuring Lochlyn Munro, Tori Spelling, Simon Rex and Jon Abrahams• Scream 4 Reunion featuring Hayden Panettiere and Nico Tortorella• American Pie Reunion featuring Mena Suvari, Tara Reid, Thomas Ian Nichols and Chris Owen• The X-Files Reunion featuring Robert Patrick and Annabeth GishFans will also have the opportunity to meet an incredible lineup of celebrity guests including:• Jamie Campbell Bower• Cheech & Chong• Danny Trejo• Chris Jericho• Jackie Earle Haley• Mira Sorvino• John Kassir• Virginia Madsen• Stephen Dorff• Kevin Durand• Terry Kiser• Brian Thompson• Nhut LeAdditionally, Creep I.E. Aftermath will host the first-ever fan convention appearance by Nicole Jaffe, the original voice of Velma in the classic Scooby-Doo animated series — a historic moment for animation and horror-comedy fans alike.Beyond celebrity appearances, attendees can explore a massive variety of interactive experiences and attractions throughout the weekend including:• Fear Farm Haunt• Art’s Sideshow• Autograph Alley• POSE Professional Photo Ops• Large Vendor Hall• Car Show in collaboration with Cruisin’ Reunion• Immersive Photo Ops• Food Trucks• Creep I.E. Comics Room• Creep I.E. Records Room• Creep I.E. Video Store• Bloody Disgusting Q&A Panels• And much moreCreep I.E. Aftermath is proudly sponsored by Fangoria, Bloody Disgusting, and SCREAMBOX TV.VIP tickets for the event are officially SOLD OUT. Single-day and 3-day weekend General Admission tickets are on sale now at CreepIECon.com.

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