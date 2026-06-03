Application by Dale Gollott to fill unvegetated Coastal Wetlands for the construction of a bulkhead near Bayview Ave, Biloxi, Harrison County

The applicant is proposing to construct a 280-foot bulkhead and fill 4407 square feet of unvegetated Coastal Wetlands for the purpose of shoreline stabilization on Back Bay of Biloxi near Bayview Ave, Biloxi, Harrison County, Mississippi. The applicant has also requested to construct a pier. The applicant will be required to request a variance to 22 Miss. Admin. Code, Pt. 23 R. 8.15.A which states “Permanent filling of coastal wetlands below the ordinary high-water mark is not authorized.”, and R. 8.4.C “Vertical face structures must be aligned no further waterward than the current ordinary high-water mark,” and justify the request using one of the options under 22 Miss. Admin. Code, Pt. 23 R. 8.19.

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