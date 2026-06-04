Orange Neurosciences and Farm Native Group Sign MOU to Establish India's First AI Cognitive Health Hub in the North East

In the picture from left to right: Zinnia Jamshed (Trade Commissioner, TCS Canada), Sourabh Agarwal (CEO, Farm Native Group), Vinay Singh (CEO, Orange Neurosciences), Aude-Alexia Véronneau (Trade Commissioner, TCS Canada)

Landmark partnership signed during Minister Piyush Goyal's 150-member trade delegation to Canada — bringing AI-powered Cognitive Healthcare to North East India.

KINGSTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Orange Neurosciences Corporation , a Canadian AI-powered digital cognitive health company, and Farm Native Group , a North East India–origin business conglomerate, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to establish India's first AI-powered Cognitive Healthcare Hub in the North East Region.The MOU was signed at a high-profile business event in Toronto, held during India's largest-ever trade delegation to Canada — a 150-member contingent led by Union Minister of Commerce Piyush Goyal, engaging with Canadian counterparts led by Minister of International Trade Maninder Sidhu. The visit (May 25–27, 2026) forms part of renewed momentum toward the India–Canada Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) Under the MOU, Orange Neurosciences will license its flagship ONeuro™ Cognitive Assessment & Intervention Platform — along with OrangeCheck™ and ReadON™ — through the Hub to be developed and operated by Farm Native Group across the eight states of North East India. Secure cloud delivery and last-mile connectivity will bring multilingual cognitive screening and digital therapy to people of all ages, regardless of geography or income.Bridging a Critical Healthcare GapThe North East Region, home to over 45 million people across diverse tribal and rural communities, faces acute shortages of neuropsychological services. Traditional cognitive evaluation requires long waitlists, trained specialists, and out-of-pocket costs that most families cannot afford. The new Hub will compress this into a digital, on-demand pathway — reducing assessment time to under 30 minutes and enabling intervention to begin almost immediately.The Hub will serve a broad spectrum of cognitive health needs, including:• Children with learning struggles, dyslexia, ADHD and Autism Spectrum Conditions — enabling early identification and personalized therapy.• Adolescents and adults living with ADHD, depression, anxiety and PTSD — offering objective screening and remote digital therapy.• Seniors at risk of dementia and age-related cognitive decline — providing early-warning screening and ongoing cognitive stimulation.• Patients in neurorehabilitation — post-stroke, post-traumatic brain injury, and other recovery pathways.By combining Orange Neurosciences’ AI-powered cognitive assessment technology with Farm Native Group’s deep on-ground infrastructure, rural reach, and healthcare delivery footprint, the partnership creates a scalable model for inclusive, technology-enabled brain health that aligns directly with India’s Digital Health Mission and the Government of India’s Act East Policy.A Made-in-Canada, Built-for-India SolutionOrange Neurosciences’ ONeuro™ Cognitive Assessment & Intervention Platform supports screening, monitoring and enhancement of cognitive wellbeing across attention, memory, perception, reasoning, executive function, processing speed and eye–hand coordination. It is intended for use by psychiatrists, neurologists, pediatricians, psychologists, occupational therapists, speech-language pathologists and other qualified providers — with patients engaging under appropriate professional supervision.Once operational, the Cognitive Healthcare Hub is expected to extend services through hospitals, schools, polyclinics, primary health centres, NGOs and community wellness programs across the eight North East states.Enabled by Strong Bilateral Institutional SupportThe collaboration was identified, facilitated and matched through the Trade Commissioner Service (TCS) of the Government of Canada, with active support from the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the High Commission of India in Canada. The successful conclusion of this MOU underscores how government-enabled commercial diplomacy is unlocking real, deployable partnerships between Canadian innovators and Indian enterprises — well beyond traditional trade sectors.Minister Goyal’s 150-member delegation — the largest ever assembled by India for a single mission to Canada — is widely viewed as a strategic reset in India–Canada relations, with bilateral trade ambitions targeting USD 50 billion over the next five years. The Orange Neurosciences – Farm Native Group MOU stands out as a flagship example of high-impact, technology-led, socially inclusive collaboration emerging from this mission.Mr. Sourabh Agarwal, Founder & CEO of Farm Native Group, said: "This MOU is deeply meaningful for our region. Access to specialized cognitive healthcare has historically been limited here. By partnering with Orange Neurosciences, we are bringing world-class AI-powered cognitive care to our children, workforce, and elders. We are grateful to Minister Goyal and his Ministry for spearheading this historic mission, which has opened new avenues for bilateral cooperation."Dr. Vinay Singh, Founder & CEO of Orange Neurosciences, added: "No community should be left behind because of geography or income. Partnering with Farm Native Group to launch India's first AI-powered Cognitive Healthcare Hub is exactly that kind of impact. With cloud-based delivery, an Indigenous child in Nagaland, a working adult in Assam, or a senior in Manipur can access the same quality of cognitive care as someone in Toronto, Bengaluru, or Dubai."About Orange Neurosciences CorporationOrange Neurosciences is a Canadian AI-powered digital health and neurotechnology company headquartered in Kingston, Ontario, with operations across Canada, India, Africa, and the GCC. Its platforms, OrangeCheck™ and ReadON™, are deployed across clinical networks, schools, rehabilitation centres, and ministries of education globally. Learn more at www.orangeneurosciences.ca About Farm Native GroupFarm Native Group is a North East India–origin conglomerate building sustainable development platforms across agriculture, healthcare, and emerging industrial sectors. The Group works closely with tribal and women-led farming communities and is advancing technology-enabled healthcare delivery for remote geographies.Media ContactsOrange Neurosciences (Canada)Dr. Vinay Singh — vinay.singh (at) orangeneurosciences (dot) comFarm Native Group (India)Mr. Sourabh Agarwal — chairman (at) farmnativegroup (dot) com

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