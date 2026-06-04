Designer Oliver Johns shares journey from Architecture to Seven-Figure Creative Business

NOTTINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oliver Johns, known online as Remote Oliver , has shared the story behind his transition from Architecture to building a creative business that serves clients internationally while operating remotely.After spending eight years studying and working in architecture, Oliver began taking on freelance design projects alongside his professional role. According to Oliver, the income generated through freelance work demonstrated the potential for an independent business model and ultimately led him to pursue design full time."The average architecture salary was around £2,500 per month, while freelance design projects were giving me much better return on my time," said Oliver. "That experience showed me there was an opportunity to build something on my own.”The early stages of the business involved a wide variety of design assignments, including branding, marketing materials, and creative projects for small businesses. During this period, project values were modest and revenue varied from month to month.Oliver said one of the most important changes came through studying human behavior, persuasion, and decision-making. He spent several years researching and testing psychology and client acquisition principles before restructuring the way he approached business development."I realized that strong design skills and just being a good creative, wasn’t enough," Oliver explained. "Building trust, communicating value, and creating systems that brought those affluent clients to me was just as important, if not more, as designing the work itself."Over time, Oliver shifted from actively pursuing individual projects to developing marketing and client acquisition systems designed to generate inbound inquiries. He credits this change with what he refers to as a ‘lead funnel’.Today, the business operates remotely, allowing Oliver to work with clients while traveling internationally. He describes the company's operating structure as a system-based approach that supports both client delivery and business continuity across different locations. He describes it as having two machines, one machine that collects the clients, and one machine that delivers the work and keeps them happy.In addition to serving design clients, Oliver now provides guidance to creative professionals seeking to improve their offer strategy, client acquisition processes, and business operations from being a freelancer, into building an agency. According to Oliver, many freelancers face challenges not because of their technical abilities, but because they avoid the boring business stuff, the back systems for attracting and retaining quality clients."Most of the creatives I work with are top-tier at their own craft," he said. "The challenge is actually learning how to position those skills in the market and against AI, and how to get in front of more potential clients that want to hire you, once you’ve got that, you never need to worry about working for anyone else again.”Oliver noted that flexibility remains one of the most rewarding aspects of entrepreneurship. He said the ability to spend time with family, experience different cultures, and work independently continues to motivate his long-term business goals.“For me, it’s about being able to design my own life, buy nicer things, travel more, and treat friends and family, I’m not driven by having 100 employees or having to commute to an office.”Looking ahead, Oliver plans to continue supporting creative entrepreneurs while expanding educational resources focused on business growth, remote work, and client acquisition strategies.Notes for Editors:Oliver Johns is available for interviews, podcasts, and media features related to creative entrepreneurship, freelance business growth, pricing strategy, remote work, client acquisition, and the transition from freelancer to agency owner.Website: https://www.thedoju.com/

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