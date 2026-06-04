10th Planet Airlock in Bastrop, TX: Army Veteran Rei Villa's Award-Winning Gym Marks 3 Years

10th Planet Airlock Team

10th Planet Airlock celebrates 3 years as Bastrop County's #1 martial arts gym. Army veteran Rei Villa leads No-Gi BJJ, Muay Thai, Kids, and Women's BJJ.

BASTROP, TX, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 10th Planet Airlock, Bastrop County's #1 rated martial arts gym, celebrates three years of No-Gi Jiu Jitsu, Muay Thai, and community impact, led by founder and head instructor, retired U.S. Army Tactical Combatives Instructor Reinaldo Villa.10th Planet Airlock, a 10th Planet Jiu Jitsu affiliated school in Bastrop County, is preparing to mark its third anniversary this July. In its first three years of operation, the gym was voted the #1 Best Martial Arts Gym in Bastrop County , a recognition that reflects the gym's commitment to high-level instruction, community, and accessibility for students of all backgrounds.FROM THE BATTLEFIELD TO THE MATRei Villa's path to founding 10th Planet Airlock is one of discipline, service, and purpose. Born in Venezuela, Villa moved to the United States in 2001 and enlisted in the U.S. Army as an Infantryman, serving for 20 years with multiple deployments to the Middle East.Villa spent five years stationed at Camp Swift in Bastrop County, where he became deeply embedded in the local community. During his military career, he became a full-time Tactical Combatives Instructor at Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM), Washington, training soldiers in hand-to-hand combat and the Army Combatives Program. He also received advanced training in SOCP (the Special Operations Combatives Program) and became an instructor for Sheepdog Response, the civilian self-defense organization, teaching hand-to-hand combat and firearms across the country.In 2020, Villa earned his Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Black Belt under Professor John Ramseier. In February 2024, after 20 years of honorable service, he retired from the U.S. Army to focus on family and teaching. In 2025, he received his 10th Planet Black Belt under Curtis Hembroff of 10th Planet Austin."I spent 20 years serving my country and learning how to fight. Founding 10th Planet Airlock was the natural next step. Teaching jiu jitsu is my mission." - Reinaldo "Rei" Villa, Founder and Head InstructorTHE 10TH PLANET SYSTEM10th Planet Airlock is a 10th Planet Jiu Jitsu affiliated school in Bastrop. The 10th Planet system, developed by Eddie Bravo in Los Angeles in 2003, is a No-Gi approach to submission grappling with over 200 affiliated schools globally. The coaching staff includes two 10th Planet Black Belts: Villa and Coach Chris Bennett, who trained under Anthony Birchak at 10th Planet Tucson and relocated to Texas to coach at Airlock.SERVING VETERANS10th Planet Airlock is a proud partner of the We Defy Foundation, which provides jiu jitsu to wounded, injured, and disabled combat veterans at no cost. The partnership reflects Villa's personal connection to the veteran community. Discounts are available for active duty military, veterans, law enforcement, and first responders.PROGRAMS AND COMMUNITY10th Planet Airlock offers Adult No-Gi Jiu Jitsu (six days a week), Adult Muay Thai and Kickboxing (three days a week), and two kids jiu jitsu programs. The gym runs a dedicated Women's BJJ class every Thursday, free of charge for all women, led by Coach Andrea Hixson, a Purple Belt and creator of the documentary American Jiujiteira.The Muay Thai program is coached by professional MMA fighter Coach Billy Van Dyke and active amateur MMA competitor Coach Jon Nelson-Griffith, alongside Villa.Located inside Bastrop Fitness Project on Martin Luther King Dr, the gym offers members exclusive bundle options including access to Strive Strength and Conditioning, saunas and cold plunges, and 24/7 gym access.On June 27, 2026, 10th Planet Airlock celebrates its third anniversary with a seminar from visiting 10th Planet Black Belt Willie Audifre, co-owner of 10th Planet Tucson. This occasion is Airlock's celebration of three wonderful years in the city of Bastrop with our entire jiu jitsu community.ABOUT 10TH PLANET AIRLOCK10th Planet Airlock is a 10th Planet Jiu Jitsu affiliated martial arts school in Bastrop, Texas, inside Bastrop Fitness Project at 303 Martin Luther King Dr. Founded by retired U.S. Army veteran Reinaldo "Rei" Villa, Airlock offers No-Gi Jiu Jitsu, Muay Thai, Kids Jiu Jitsu, and Women's BJJ. Voted #1 Best Martial Arts Gym in Bastrop County 2025. We Defy Foundation partner. Bastrop Chamber of Commerce member.Website: airlockbjj.com Instagram: @10pairlockPhone: (512) 271-5260Email: airlockbjj@gmail.comAddress: 303 MLK Dr, Bastrop TX 78602

Throwback to 10th Planet Airlock 2nd Anniversary in Bastrop Texas

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