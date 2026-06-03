PRESS RELEASE: Washington County Introduces New Business to Community; Commissioners Approve Tax Incentive on Major Expansion in Chipley

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 3, 2026

CONTACT: Economic Development

PHONE: 850.726.6408

Washington County, FL - On Tuesday, June 2nd, the Washington County Board of County Commissioners held a special meeting, where Tony Daniels, Washington County Economic Development Director, announced a significant new addition to the City of Chipley’s industrial park. Evolution Welding, a leader in the manufacturing and fabrication of roll-off dumpsters and trailers, will be purchasing property off Mary Helen Drive in Chipley.

Evolution Welding has also expressed its excitement to partner with Florida Panhandle Technical College to offer apprenticeships to qualified candidates.

Commissioner Ashlynn Marquez - District I, expressed her excitement to see new job opportunities coming in Washington County through this project. “The company’s commitment to partner with Florida Panhandle Technical College to create apprenticeship opportunities will help connect local students with good-paying jobs right here at home. This is an investment in both our workforce and the future of our community.”

Evolution Welding will bring 40 to 60 new welding and fabricating jobs to the county. In a unanimous vote, the Board also approved a tax abatement for Evolution Welding: 100% tax rebate in the first year, 50% in the second, and 25% in the third. “The tax abatement is a small investment compared to the longterm impact these high-quality manufacturing and welding jobs will have on our community”, said Commissioner David Corbin - District IV, “and we wanted this company to know just how much we value their decision to locate here.” This marks the second major addition to Washington County this year.

For more information, contact Tony Daniels, Economic Development Director, at tdaniels@washingtonfl.com or call 850-726-6408.

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