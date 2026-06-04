Vertical Cable Brings the Infrastructure Behind Modern Commercial A/V to InfoComm 2026

Vertical Cable at InfoComm 2026 - Booth #5034

Vertical Cable will showcase the copper and fiber infrastructure solutions that support today's commercial A/V environments.

CA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vertical Cable will make its first appearance at InfoComm 2026, the largest professional audiovisual trade show in North America, bringing together thousands of AV professionals, systems integrators, consultants, technology managers, and manufacturers from around the world. Held June 17–19, 2026, at the Las Vegas Convention Center, the event serves as a leading destination for exploring the latest advancements in commercial A/V, networking, collaboration, digital signage, broadcast AV, and connected technology solutions.Visitors to Booth #C5034 in Central Hall will discover how modern AV systems rely on robust structured cabling, optical fiber connectivity, and network infrastructure to deliver reliable performance across conference rooms, education campuses, hospitality venues, digital signage networks, security systems, and other connected environments. From copper and fiber cabling to racks, connectivity, and infrastructure products, Vertical Cable will showcase the foundation that helps today's commercial A/V technologies perform at their best.As AV and IT continue to converge, infrastructure has become the foundation of successful commercial deployments. From AV-over-IP and digital signage to conferencing, security, streaming, and smart building applications, today's systems depend on robust physical networks capable of supporting increasing bandwidth, power, and connectivity demands.At InfoComm 2026, Vertical Cable will demonstrate how integrators can build scalable, high-performance A/V networks using a complete ecosystem of copper and fiber infrastructure solutions. Attendees will explore technologies designed to support AV-over-IP deployments, high-bandwidth backbone connectivity, PoE-powered devices, smart building systems, and modern commercial network environments.Solutions on display will include:Shielded CAT6 and CAT6A cabling systemsRack-mount infrastructure and cable management productsShielded keystone jacks and patch panelsArmored fiber patch cordsSFP modules and network connectivity productsMade-in-USA structured cabling solutionsVisitors will also experience a fully integrated rack demonstration showcasing how copper, fiber, connectivity, and infrastructure products work together to support modern commercial A/V networks. The display highlights practical applications for enterprise environments, education facilities, hospitality venues, healthcare campuses, and other connected spaces where network performance is critical.Bringing SPEED to InfoCommIn addition to its infrastructure showcase, Vertical Cable will host the I-Punch Speed Tournament, a live keystone termination challenge that puts installation speed and precision to the test.Using Vertical Cable's I-Punch Tool and V-Max Keystone Jacks, attendees will compete head-to-head for a place on the leaderboard and the opportunity to earn bragging rights as one of InfoComm's fastest terminators."InfoComm represents an exciting milestone for Vertical Cable," said Mahsa Sattarzadeh, Chief Operating Officer. "The commercial A/V industry continues to embrace converged network technologies, and we're excited to demonstrate how the right infrastructure can simplify installations, support future growth, and help integrators deliver reliable, high-performance systems."Whether you're designing enterprise A/V systems, deploying AV-over-IP networks, building smart spaces, or supporting large-scale commercial projects, Vertical Cable invites attendees to visit Booth #C5034 and discover the infrastructure powering today's connected experiences.See It. Test It. Race It.For more information and complimentary exhibit passes, visit Vertical Cable. Founded in 1989, Chiptech Inc., the parent company of Vertical Cable, has been a trusted manufacturer of low-voltage infrastructure solutions for more than 35 years. Vertical Cable provides structured cabling, optical fiber, connectivity, rack, and infrastructure products that support commercial A/V, networking, security, and smart building applications throughout North America.With distribution facilities strategically located in Florida, New York, Texas, and California, and a manufacturing facility in Bonham, Texas, Vertical Cable helps contractors, integrators, and installers build reliable, scalable network infrastructure for today's connected environments.

Vertical Cable to Debut at InfoComm 2026

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