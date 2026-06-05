Aldridge Construction Completes Multi-Room Renovation for Salinas Family

Aldridge Construction

General contractor coordinates kitchen, bathroom, and home office build as Central Coast homeowners seek full-service renovation solutions

This type of project succeeds or fails before demo day” — Brian Aldridge

SALINAS, CA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aldridge Construction, a full-service general contractor serving Monterey, Santa Cruz, San Benito, and Santa Clara Counties, recently completed a comprehensive multi-room home renovation for a family in the greater Salinas area a project involving coordinated trades across a kitchen, family room, en suite bathroom, and home office, all completed while the family continued to occupy the home.The project required integration of high-end kitchen appliances including a built-in refrigerator, ice machine, dual oven, and induction cooktop, alongside detailed woodwork and backlit shelving in the family room and a complete build-out of a functional home office. Managing the sequencing of plumbing, electrical, carpentry, and finish trades simultaneously while maintaining a livable environment for the homeowners reflects the type of scope coordination that distinguishes licensed general contractors from single-trade providers."This type of project succeeds or fails before demo day," said Brian Aldridge, owner of Aldridge Construction. "The outcome is determined by how clearly each phase is planned, how honestly the timeline is communicated, and whether the team on-site treats the home with the same care the homeowner does. We were able to complete every space to a standard the family was proud of that's what the work is supposed to look like."The completed renovation resulted in a kitchen the family described as significantly larger and more functional than before, a family room finished to a high standard, and a home office that functions as a practical workspace. The homeowner noted the process was smooth from start to finish, with crews described as experienced, courteous, and respectful of the household throughout construction.The project is one of several documented on Aldridge Construction's success stories page, which includes completed ADU and garage conversions, kitchen renovations, bathroom remodels, and full-home gut renovations across the Central Coast service area, with accounts written directly from the homeowners who hired the team. Homeowners considering an ADU can also use the free ADU cost calculator on the site to get a rough estimate before reaching out.Demand for full-service residential general contracting has remained consistent across Monterey, Santa Cruz, San Benito, and Santa Clara Counties, driven in part by elevated home values that make relocation cost-prohibitive and renovation financially rational. Homeowners with properties valued well above regional medians increasingly find that improving in place particularly for complex multi-room or ADU projects delivers stronger long-term returns than selling and purchasing at current market prices.Multi-trade projects carry distinct risks that single-trade work does not. When kitchen remodels intersect with electrical panel capacity, induction cooktop installation, and ventilation compliance simultaneously, the coordination burden falls on whoever is managing the project. For homeowners, that coordination either rests with a licensed general contractor or defaults to the homeowner themselves a dynamic that has driven growing interest in full-service contracting relationships rather than piecemeal subcontracting.The 2025 California Building Standards Code, effective January 1, 2026, has added a layer of planning complexity for any residential project involving structural, electrical, or mechanical scope. Homeowners planning renovations in 2026 are navigating a code environment where plan submissions, permit timing, and inspection sequencing all carry implications for project cost and timeline. General contractors familiar with current local requirements can translate those factors into realistic schedules and scopes of work before construction begins.Across the Central Coast, regulatory fluency has become an increasingly meaningful differentiator. Projects touching ADU development, garage conversions, kitchen electrification, or bathroom waterproofing involve coordination with multiple inspection agencies and compliance with standards that carry consequences when overlooked. Contractors who can document this knowledge through permit history, inspection sequencing experience, and written scope discipline reduce the uncertainty homeowners face in high-value, high-stakes projects.Aldridge Construction also maintains a documented record of ADU projects across Monterey County, including garage conversions with utility coordination managed through the service scheduling process. The company's approach to project communication keeping clients informed as conditions develop rather than presenting delays as surprises reflects the same operating standard applied across project types and sizes.Homeowners in Monterey, Santa Cruz, San Benito, and Santa Clara Counties interested in residential renovation, ADU construction, kitchen and bathroom remodeling, or general contracting services can contact Aldridge Construction directly to discuss project scope and scheduling.For more information, visit https://aldridgeconstruction.biz or contact brian@aldridgeconstruction.biz.Aldridge Construction831-682-9788brian@aldridgeconstruction.biz1109 Aspen Pl., Salinas, CA 93901ABOUT ALDRIDGE CONSTRUCTIONAldridge Construction is a licensed general contractor based in Salinas, California, serving homeowners in Monterey, Santa Cruz, San Benito, and Santa Clara Counties. The company provides kitchen remodeling, bathroom remodeling, ADU construction, home renovation and additions, garage conversions, and property management remodeling and repair.

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