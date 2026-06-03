JOINT RELEASE: Legislation to Support Victims’ Families After Deadly Use of Force by Law Enforcement Signed Into Law

DENVER, CO – Today legislation sponsored by Senate President James Coleman, D-Denver, Senator Mike Weissman, D-Aurora, House Assistant Majority Leader Jennifer Bacon, D-Denver, and Representative Regina English, D-Colorado Springs, to support victims’ families after deadly use of force by law enforcement was signed into law.

“In the immediate aftermath of a loss caused by deadly use of force, families are often left trying to understand what happened and who is responsible for answering their questions,” said Coleman. “This new law is about how we respond in those moments, both in how we inform families and how we communicate with the public. This legislation is a step toward clarity. It ensures that families are informed, that information is accessible, and that communication is responsible.”

“This law is about accountability, transparency and how we handle the aftermath of a police-related death,” said Bacon. “We are updating and modifying how body camera footage is shared with the families of those who have died at the hands of the police. I am proud to have worked on this law with impacted families who pushed for us to create a better system for families in their pursuit of justice.”

“Senate Bill 190 establishes baseline requirements for how information must be shared with impacted family members when they have lost a loved one in a police use of force incident,” said Weissman. “This law will ensure that families navigating an extremely complicated system during an acutely painful time in their lives are provided with clear information about an investigation before it becomes broadly available for public access. At its core, this legislation is about responding to community concerns, supporting victims' families and providing clarification in moments that are often defined by confusion.”

“Families deserve timely access to information when their loved one dies due to lethal force by a law enforcement officer, which is why I sponsored this new law,” said English. “Families should never have to figure out how to navigate the justice system on their own, especially as they mourn the loss of a loved one. This law creates a clear and consistent framework for how information is shared with families and communities and ensures that families are quickly notified after a deadly incident.”

Currently, video and audio recordings depicting incidents of peace officer misconduct that result in death must be provided upon request to a victim’s family. SB26-19 0 establishes a clear, consistent framework for how information is shared following a peace officer’s use of force that results in death, regardless of whether the incident received a complaint of misconduct.

The new law will require law enforcement to try to identify a victim’s immediate family. The law will also require law enforcement to notify known family members of the agencies involved in an investigation, as well as the status of an investigation, within 24 hours of the incident.

SB26-190 will also ensure that family members have the right to obtain video and audio recordings of an incident within a 21 day timeframe, which they may decline, and that victims’ families receive video and audio recordings before they are available for public access.