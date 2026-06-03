Governor Walz announces federal funding secured for Blatnik Bridge project (March 17, 2026)

[ST. PAUL, MN] – Governor Tim Walz today announced Minnesota has secured more than $1 billion in federal investments to replace the Blatnik Bridge between Duluth and Superior, Wisconsin, clearing the way for the largest public works project in Minnesota history.

“This is a major win for Minnesota and the Twin Ports,” said Governor Walz. “Replacing the Blatnik Bridge will improve safety, strengthen our economy, and support thousands of good-paying jobs. This investment, signed into law by President Biden, should never have been put in jeopardy. Minnesota is ready to break ground and get this project started.”

“The Blatnik Bridge project is the top priority project for the Minnesota Department of Transportation, and securing this grant means the project can continue without delay,” said MnDOT Commissioner Nancy Daubenberger. “This project is happening because of a strong partnership between Minnesota, Wisconsin, local, tribal, and federal officials, our industry partners and our building trades. We look forward to continuing to work with our partners as we get closer to breaking ground and replacing this bridge.”

Minnesota and Wisconsin have each committed $400 million in state funding. The project was awarded a $1.058 billion federal grant in January 2024 after passage of the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. However, the U.S. Department of Transportation did not finalize the necessary grant agreement amendment to release the funds for design and construction until this week. Preliminary construction is expected to begin later this year.

The John A. Blatnik Bridge, which opened in 1961, carries I-535 over St. Louis Bay and serves approximately 33,000 vehicles each day. It is a critical freight corridor, supporting more than $3.7 billion in goods movement annually between the Twin Ports. The bridge is currently rated in poor condition, with weight restrictions and safety concerns, and is nearing the end of its service life.