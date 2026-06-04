DKG TranXact Is Building Mission Control for Capital Markets Operations

DKG TranXact, a product of DKG Advisory.

Built for capital markets teams, DKG TranXact is developing a real-time control layer designed to bring visibility, ownership, and operational command.

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, June 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DKG TranXact today announced the next phase of its product direction with the unveiling of its command layer for the modern trade lifecycle, a capital markets platform designed to help financial institutions gain sharper control over the fragmented workflows that sit between trade execution, operations, settlement, compliance, and management oversight.

The announcement follows the company’s recent rebrand from TranXact Capital to DKG TranXact, marking its shift from brand introduction into product execution. With its next phase, DKG TranXact is focused on building technology that gives financial institutions a clearer, faster, and more connected view of trade lifecycle activity across the front, middle, and back office.

Capital markets teams continue to operate in environments where critical trade activity is scattered across emails, spreadsheets, legacy systems, internal reports, exception queues, chat messages, and manual escalation channels. As trading workflows become faster and more complex, the gap between execution and operational control has become increasingly difficult to manage.

DKG TranXact is being built to address that gap.

The platform is designed as a command layer above existing trading, operations, clearing, custody, and reporting systems. Rather than replacing the core infrastructure institutions already rely on, DKG TranXact aims to connect fragmented workflow signals into one operating view, allowing teams to track trade readiness, exception ownership, settlement exposure, evidence collection, lifecycle progress, email-driven tasks, and management-level operating health.

“Our view is simple: the future of capital markets operations is not another spreadsheet, another inbox, or another disconnected report,” said Karthik Ganapathiraju, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of DKG TranXact. “The future is a command layer that gives teams real-time visibility into where the risk is, who owns it, what is blocking it, and what needs to happen next. That is what we are building with DKG TranXact.”

The company’s platform is being developed for the real operating pressure that exists inside financial institutions. Trading desks need faster awareness of downstream issues. Middle office teams need better ownership and exception management. Back office teams need cleaner workflows around settlement, corporate actions, reconciliation, and evidence. Compliance and management teams need better visibility into control gaps, recurring failures, audit readiness, and operational trends.

DKG TranXact is designed to bring these perspectives together through a role-based platform that supports multiple users across the trade lifecycle. Planned areas of focus include lifecycle monitoring, settlement risk, work queues, exception management, SSI readiness, income and corporate action tracking, email intelligence, evidence management, audit trails, root cause analysis, and operating health dashboards.

The goal is to give institutions a platform that does not simply display what happened, but helps teams understand what matters now.

“Financial institutions already have systems of record. What they often lack is a system of control,” said Daniel Golverk, Co-Founder & President of DKG TranXact. “DKG TranXact is being built around the daily reality of capital markets teams: high volumes, tight deadlines, fragmented information, and constant pressure to act before small issues become expensive problems.”

The technology direction is led by Ishreet Bhullar, Chief Technology Officer, who is overseeing the platform’s architecture and development strategy. The product is being shaped around modularity, scalability, and the ability to support institutions with different operating models, asset classes, teams, and workflow structures.

As part of this next phase, DKG TranXact is preparing to engage select industry professionals, capital markets operators, and institutional workflow leaders to review the product direction and provide feedback. The company plans to use this period to validate workflow assumptions, refine platform modules, and prepare for future demonstrations with financial institutions.

DKG TranXact’s broader mission is to modernize how the trade lifecycle is controlled. The company believes that as capital markets continue to evolve, institutions will need stronger tools to manage operational risk, reduce manual dependency, and improve visibility across the full chain of activity from trade capture to settlement and post-trade oversight.

“Every major institution talks about automation, control, and operational resilience,” added Ganapathiraju. “But the people inside these workflows still spend too much time chasing information, checking spreadsheets, following up over email, and trying to understand what broke after the fact. DKG TranXact is being built for those teams. We want to give them the visibility and control they should have already had.”

The company expects to continue releasing updates as its product roadmap develops, with additional focus on institutional workflow intelligence, exception prioritization, settlement exposure, and real-time operational control.

For more information, visit dkgtranxact.com or contact contact@dkgtranxact.com.

Visit dkgtranxact.com to book a demo today.

DKG TranXact is a product of DKG Advisory.

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