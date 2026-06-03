Indiana Executive Katrina Pohl Discusses AI, Automation, and the Future of Business Operations

Katrina Pohl, Indiana operations executive, discusses the role of AI, automation, and operational excellence in building stronger, more scalable organizations.

Drawing from experience in manufacturing, ecommerce, logistics, and customer operations, Katrina Pohl discusses practical AI adoption and organizational growth.

The future belongs to organizations that combine human leadership, operational discipline, and intelligent automation to execute faster and serve people better.” — Katrina Pohl

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artificial intelligence may be one of the most discussed business topics of the decade, but according to Indiana operations executive Katrina Pohl , many organizations are approaching it from the wrong perspective."The most important question isn't whether AI will replace people," says Pohl. "The more important question is how organizations can remove friction, improve decision-making, and allow talented people to spend more time solving meaningful problems."Pohl, whose leadership experience spans manufacturing, ecommerce, logistics, customer experience, workforce development, and operational transformation, believes the greatest opportunity for AI lies in improving execution rather than replacing human expertise.Throughout her career, she has focused on helping organizations improve performance by aligning people, process, technology, and accountability. From large manufacturing environments supporting more than 500 employees to technology-enabled business operations, Pohl has consistently worked at the intersection of operational excellence and organizational growth.According to Pohl, many businesses continue to struggle with fragmented information, inconsistent processes, communication breakdowns, and manual administrative work that prevents teams from operating at their highest potential."Most organizations don't lack ideas," she explains. "They struggle because execution becomes increasingly difficult as complexity grows. AI gives leaders an opportunity to rethink workflows, improve visibility, and create systems that support better decisions."While enthusiasm surrounding artificial intelligence continues to grow, Pohl cautions organizations against implementing technology without a clear business objective."Technology should support strategy, not become the strategy," says Pohl. "The organizations seeing the greatest success are identifying specific operational challenges and using technology to solve them in practical ways."Examples include workflow automation, operational reporting, knowledge management, customer communication processes, analytics, and performance monitoring.According to Pohl, these improvements often create value not because they eliminate jobs, but because they reduce low-value administrative work and allow employees to focus on activities that require judgment, creativity, and relationship-building.Pohl believes leadership remains the most important factor in organizational performance, regardless of technological advancement."Technology can improve consistency, visibility, and speed," she says. "But culture, trust, accountability, and leadership remain fundamentally human responsibilities."As organizations continue adapting to economic uncertainty, workforce changes, and increasing customer expectations, Pohl believes operational excellence is becoming a critical competitive advantage."The future belongs to organizations that can learn faster, adapt faster, and execute more effectively," she says. "Businesses that successfully combine human leadership with intelligent automation will be positioned to create stronger customer experiences, develop more resilient teams, and scale more sustainably."Looking ahead, Pohl remains optimistic about the role artificial intelligence will play in helping organizations improve performance."AI is not the destination," she says. "It's another tool that helps leaders make better decisions, build stronger organizations, and create better outcomes for customers, employees, and stakeholders."For Pohl, the principle remains simple:"Operational excellence has always been about helping people do their best work. The tools may change, but the objective remains the same."

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