Record Number of Product Recalls Raises Questions About Baby Product Supply Chain Transparency

New analysis highlights how material traceability and overseas manufacturing practices may create risks that parents never see in recall notices.

Now, more than five years ago, customers want products made in the USA, partially to avoid tariffs but primarily to ensure they get quality products,” — Joanne Moon Duncan, co-founder of Extreme Molding

MENANDS, NY, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission issued 376 recalls and safety warnings before October 2025, setting a new record with three months still left in the year, according to a new article from Extreme Molding. The company’s analysis also notes that nearly two-thirds of those recalled products were manufactured in China, while 92 percent were sold through e-commerce platforms commonly used by parents.

While most recall coverage focuses on specific hazards listed in safety notices, Extreme Molding’s article argues that a deeper manufacturing issue often remains hidden from consumers: supply chain transparency.

The New York-based silicone injection molding manufacturer examines how material substitution, inconsistent supplier oversight, and limited traceability can create challenges for brands manufacturing baby products overseas.

Extreme Molding notes that parents typically see the final product, not the manufacturing decisions behind it. A product labeled “silicone” may appear simple and safe, but materials, sourcing, and production controls can vary significantly.

“Now, more than five years ago, customers want products made in the USA, partially to avoid tariffs but primarily to ensure they get quality products,” said Joanne Moon Duncan, co-founder of Extreme Molding.

Among the key findings discussed in the article:

• The CPSC set a new recall record before October 2025, issuing 376 recalls and safety warnings.

• Nearly two-thirds of recalled products were manufactured in China, and 92 percent were sold through e-commerce marketplaces.

• Material substitution and inconsistent traceability can be difficult to detect after production without strong quality systems and documentation.

• Growing tariff costs have increased prices for many imported products, but many manufacturers have maintained existing overseas supply chains.

• Full traceability, supplier verification, and domestic manufacturing controls can help brands better understand and document what goes into their products.

Extreme Molding says the issue is especially important for brands developing infant healthcare and baby products, where material consistency is not just a preference but a safety and compliance concern.

The full article, “Your Baby’s Pacifier Might Not Be What You Think It Is,” is available at:

https://www.extrememolding.com/blog/your-babys-pacifier-might-not-be-what-you-think-it-is

Availability for Interviews

Extreme Molding co-founders Lynn Momrow-Zielinski and Joanne Moon Duncan are available for interviews regarding silicone baby product manufacturing, supply chain traceability, U.S. manufacturing, and trends affecting infant product safety.

About Extreme Molding

Founded in 2002, Extreme Molding is a U.S. silicone injection molding manufacturer headquartered in Menands, New York. As one of the longest-tenured women-owned molding companies in the United States, the company specializes in healthcare, infant care, pet and specialty consumer products. The company is ISO 13485:2016 certified and ISO 9001:2015 certified.

Learn more at www.extrememolding.com.



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