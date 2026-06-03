Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas Congratulates Greenwich on National Election Administration Awards – A Connecticut First

Press Releases

06/03/2026

(Hartford, Connecticut) — Connecticut Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas today congratulated the Greenwich Registrars of Voters for receiving two national Clearinghouse Awards for excellence in election administration from the U.S. Election Assistance Commission (EAC).

The awards, also known as the "Clearies," recognize Greenwich’s work in the category of Best Practices in Recruiting, Retaining, and Training Poll Workers, including its Poll Worker Training Cards and Polling Place Sponsorship Program. Greenwich is the first Connecticut town to receive a Clearie Award.

"Connecticut’s elections work because dedicated local election officials bring a deep sense of service to their communities," said Secretary Thomas. "Greenwich’s award-winning programs are a timely reminder that strong election administration isn’t just about laws and equipment, it’s also about people, training, and teamwork."

The Poll Worker Training Cards provide election workers with quick, practical reminders on election laws, procedures, and common Election Day scenarios.

"I think poll workers appreciated the cards as a refresher for basic facts, and also as a fun keepsake to remember their valued participation," said Greenwich Registrar of Voters Mary Hegarty.

The Polling Place Sponsorship Program connects local food-service businesses with polling places to support poll workers while recognizing local businesses for their civic contribution. The program was designed to "remind people that voters, poll workers, and all local eateries are part of the fabric of our community," Greenwich Registrar of Voters Fred DeCaro III said.

The EAC launched the Clearie Awards in 2016 to promote best practices in election administration and celebrate the work of election officials across the country.

"Election administration is local, and some of the best ideas come directly from the people doing the work in their communities," Secretary Thomas added. "Congratulations to Registrars DeCaro and Hegarty, and to everyone who helped earn this well-deserved national recognition. We’re proud to see Greenwich representing Connecticut on the national stage."

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Contact: Matthew Clyburn

Matthew.Clyburn@ct.gov

(959) 274-6725